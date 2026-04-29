Reunion Turns Rivalry as Marlins' Janson Junk Outduels Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

Sometimes life gives you lemons, and you have to take those lemons and use them to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Oh, is that not the saying?

Whatever the saying actually is — though it’s clearly what was just mentioned, obviously — one thing is for sure: the Miami Marlins beat the Dodgers on a day where Shohei Ohtani, who appears to be at the height of his powers at the moment, twirled an absolute gem of an outing.

How that’s even possible is a question that many people will be pondering for quite some time. Lucky for them, there’s a clear and concise answer.

Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk was Tuesday night’s unlikely hero. While Ohtani went six innings and allowed two runs — only one was earned — striking out nine and walking three, Junk somehow outdid him. The 30-year-old right-hander from Washington state threw six innings of shutout baseball, striking out four Dodgers and allowing just one free pass.

In the words of John “Hannibal” Smith in The A-Team, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Plan or Pure Surprise?

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk (26). | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But was that the plan? Was Junk outdoing Ohtani on one of Ohtani’s best days really something that the Marlins could have predicted heading into the matchup?

Yes and no.

On one hand, the Marlins had to have known that offense was going to be hard to come by versus Ohtani’s spectacular right arm. On that count, they were absolutely right. Miami mustered just two runs on the evening — the first came on an Owen Caissie sacrifice fly in the top of the second, with the other tally arriving in the fifth via a Kyle Stowers RBI single that drove in Christopher Morel.

Apart from those two instances of run production, the Marlins were largely clueless at the plate against the great and powerful Ohtani.

Janson Junk's night is over, and what an awesome start



6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 76 NP (55 strikes)



Averaged 94.7 mph with his fastball. Three of his four strikeouts came on his fastball. He also landed that pitch six times for a first-pitch strike.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/JcTJ7aEjkN — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) April 29, 2026

But the Marlins had to have known that the only feasible path to victory would be because Junk was fantastic. Just how amazing he actually was, however, could not have been fathomed in their wildest dreams.

Just five Dodgers hitters reached base while Junk was in the game: Dalton Rushing on an error by Otto Lopez, Will Smith on two singles, and Kyle Tucker on a walk and a single. Apart from that, the Dodgers didn’t know what junk Junk would be throwing at them.

A Reunion Makes It Even Sweeter

Miami Marlins pitcher Janson Junk (26) and catcher Liam Hicks (34). | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The outing for Junk was special in more ways than just picking up the victory over one of the most potent teams baseball has seen during the 21st century. It was also remarkable due to the fact that Junk and Ohtani were teammates when both were on the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2022.

The two shared a special moment prior to the game when Junk, who was in the middle of his prestart routine, received a wave from Ohtani in the outfield. It was a simple gesture, but one that underlined the relationship the two had back in the day when both were residents of Anaheim.

“I haven't seen him [in] can't remember how many years, four or five years, and just showing that appreciation toward me in that moment just shows kind of the character he is and was back then when I played with him with the Angels,” Junk said. “He's a very selfless and humble man, and that's why everybody loves him. And he's really good. It was kind of cool to share that moment with him tonight on the mound.”

And then Junk went out there and absolutely shoved. It was an amazing night for him and the Marlins, to say the least.