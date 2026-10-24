This is shaping up to be a very interesting offseason in South Florida for Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix.

The last two seasons under manager Clayton McCullough, the Marlins were knocking on the door of a National League wild-card spot in the postseason, but they faded each time in September.

However, what was going to be an interesting offseason got even more potentially interesting on Friday when Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported (subscription required) that the Marlins are willing to listen to trade offers for breakout shortstop Otto Lopez and star second baseman Xavier Edwards, but only if interested teams offer "a lot" in return. There is one team that would be interested in one of those infielders and could off "a lot" in return, the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox Could Be Marlins Trade Partner

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one team that could reach Miami's asking price if they wanted to, it is the Red Sox. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is facing a big offseason in Boston after his club once again made the American League postseason as a wild-card team, only to be swept by the New York Yankees. It's the second straight season that the Yankees have bounced their bitter rivals in the playoffs.

Boston has Trevor Story for one more year at shortstop, and one of their top prospects, Franklin Arias, waiting in the wings and could grab the position as soon as 2027. As far as second base goes, well, that's a bigger hole, and enter Edwards.

Boston rotated veterans this season in the middle of the infield because of injuries and never really settled on an everyday second baseman. They don't have one in the system currently, and manager Chad Tracy can't really expect to contend next season by going the same route they did in 2026.

Now, it is unlikely that Breslow would offer up Arias, and Miami likely wouldn't ask for him, but despite shipping out some of their top prospects to the Baltimore Orioles back in August to acquire catcher Adley Rutschman, the Red Sox have one position group where a roster player could be had to start a deal around. Outfielder Jarren Duran.

All signs point toward Breslow parting ways with an outfielder this winter, and Duran is going to be the odd man out. Is he the shiny name the Marlins would be looking for? Probably not, but a change of scenery is something he can use.

He has power from the left side of the plate and elite speed on the bases, where he creates issues for opposing teams. Miami's outfield is young, and there are question marks surrounding it. Duran can play any of the three outfield spots. The Marlins would want a lot more from Boston, and who knows how deep into his remaining prospect pool Breslow would go, but with a need for a second baseman as good as Edwards to fill a glaring need, you'd be surprised how deep he might go to get a deal done.