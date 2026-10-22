Otto Lopez's Trade Value May Never Be Higher, But Marlins Should Think Twice

The Miami Marlins didn’t finish the year like they started, and they are going to be facing a lot of decisions in the offseason regarding their roster. One of those hard choices is going to involve one of their most productive players.

Otto Lopez had the best season of his major league career. He is certainly looking attractive as a trade candidate for teams trying to up the game in their infield.

But, the Marlins should hesitate. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. He would yield a great return should the Marlins decide they want to move on, but doing so feels like it would be exactly the opposite of what they should do.

Lopez is part of the foundation that can help Miami get back in the postseason and if that is where the leadership is headed, moving him would be a mistake.

Otto Lopez Has Never Been More Valuable

Miami Marlins base runner Otto Lopez Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 campaign was a huge boost for Lopez. The 28-year-old finished with a slash line of .305/.349/.437 with an OPS of .786. He had 71 RBI and 34 stolen bases. His 191 hits was at the top of the National League leaderboard and his batting average ranked third.

Lopez’s first full year in the Majors was 2024 and after just three seasons, he has earned his first All-Star selection.

While everything on the stat sheet makes him more valuable, it gets even more interesting when we look at his contract details.

Lopez is just now entering his first year of arbitration eligibility and remains under team control through the 2029 season.

If the Marlins were to entertain talks on him, he offers a very inexpensive contract with team control and that could be appealing for teams looking to upgrade without an expensive long-term contract.

Looking at it from Miami’s side, trading Lopez could bring a substantial return that might address multiple roster issues.

There’s Value In Listening

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk | Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were times when it looked like the Marlins would make the postseason and be competitive after doing so, and then there were other times.

As the final game came to a close, Miami walked off the field with 80 wins in 2026. That did not advance them to the postseason.

Really, the truth is that the positives outweighed the negatives for the Marlins season. They weren’t expected to be in the postseason just yet. Through the season, it looked like the team was a year ahead of their rebuild schedule.

Miami has worked hard on developing young players and that is starting to payoff on the MLB field, but there are still some weaknesses that need to be addressed.

Those concerns start with the bullpen. This should be a top priority in the offseason.

Lopez could offer an opportunity to acquire multiple players or even possibly a Major League contributor without taking a huge hit in the payroll department.

There is a case that Lopez will have a hard time repeating the level of performance he put out in 2026. It is true that his value may never be higher.

So, it doesn’t hurt if president of baseball operations Peter Bendix listens to offers. Just because they entertain offers and listen to pitches doesn’t mean they should act on them.

Why Trading Lopez Would Be a Mistake

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key to evaluating Lopez is determining whether the team is trying to maximize his trade value or improve the baseball team. Staying on course and not getting distracted with offers is key.

The Marlins have spent several years working toward building back and getting better. Their investments are starting to payoff as legitimate major league contributors.

If the team keeps moving those pieces, Miami will be stagnant or even go backward.

Lopez has a lot to offer the Marlins with his speed, defense, contact ability at the plate, and versatility. He improves this team because he is on the roster.

He is the kind of player Miami should be hoping for. Trading him would just create another hole in the offense, and that is already an area of concern. The lineup needs to be more consistent for the team to take a step forward. Removing one of their best players from the order doesn’t seem like the best move right now.

There should be very little urgency to move him. He has three seasons of team control remaining, and he’s not expensive yet. Miami is holding all the cards and they don’t need to force a decision this winter.

Miami Should be Smart

There’s a price for every trade piece (sometimes a very unrealistic price, but there is a price). Miami would be foolish not to listen to an offer that substantially improved their outlook and also addressed an immediate need.

But, on the flip side of that, simply trading Lopez because he has great value right now and being concerned about this being the peak of that curve is a mistake. It would also send the wrong message.

Miami needs to recognize that Lopez is a part of the core that is moving this organization forward. That group of young players includes Joe Mack, Eury Perez and Javier Sanoja. Lopez is right in the mix of them.

At some point, organizations have to recognize when they have a player worth keeping, and Lopez is it.