3 Goals Marlins Should Have Before 2026 Season Gets Underway
There are a lot of decisions facing the Miami Marlins this winter before they head into the 2026 season. One year after losing 100 games, the Marlins hung around into September in the National League wild card race under first-year manager Clayton McCullough.
Even though they came up short of getting back to the postseason for the second time in three years, Miami is set up for success for the future. They have a young core in place and there is no doubt that the future is bright in South Florida.
An important offseason for them begins shortly after the World Series ends, and there are some huge decisions facing the Marlins. Here are three goals for Miami going into McCullough's second season as manager.
Add a Veteran at First Base
Some thump at first base would be a nice addition to the lineup. The Marlins will not get into the Pete Alonso sweepstakes, but they could look to a veteran who plays good defense and would provide some thump to the lineup, mainly in the middle of the order.
Paul Goldschmidt just wrapped up the season with the New York Yankees and wants to keep playing. He was used throughout the lineup by manager Aaron Boone and would come on the cheaper end for Miami.
If they want to swing bigger, Josh Naylor is an option after the postseason run he had with the Seattle Mariners. Carlos Santana is another veteran option, but adding a veteran at first should be a goal ahead of 2026.
Hold Onto Young Pitching
There is no doubt that there is going to be a market for pitching through trades, and there are going to be a lot of front offices calling the Marlins. Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera are two arms that teams would love to add over the winter. Miami would have to be blown away with an offer to make a move with one of their young arms.
Keeping both pitchers at the top of the rotation should be a goal after how close the Marlins came this year to sneaking into the playoffs despite dealing with injuries and questions surrounding their rotation.
Many of those questions were answered this season, and most of the answers should tell them to run it back with some of the young arms in place. If things change by the deadline, then they can listen closely to what teams would offer, but they should enter the year with their best pitchers in place.
Extend Kyle Stowers
One of the more surprising developments of the 2025 season was the breakout Kyle Stowers had in his first full year with Miami. He was an All-Star and locked up left field for the future. He also became a leader on and off the field.
By buying out his arbitration years and a few years of free agency, extending him would lock him up for the future and have him as a cornerstone of this franchise going forward. He was lost in August with an oblique strain, which ended up costing him the rest of the season, but he is a finalist for both a Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger Award in the National League.
Whether he wins one or the other, he has proved himself to be a foundation piece for Miami.