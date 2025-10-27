Grading Clayton McCullough's First Season as Marlins Manager
When the final out was recorded in the 2024 season for the Miami Marlins, it was announced that Skip Schumaker was not returning as manager for 2025. He left the club on the final weekend of the regular season to attend to a family issue.
It was icing on the cake for a 100-loss season for the Marlins, just one year after they made a National League Wild Card Series, only to fall to the Philadelphia Phillies. Schumaker, who was highly-regarded in coaching circles, caught on with the Texas Rangers with a front office position in 2025 before being elevated to manager to replace Bruce Bochy earlier this month.
In early November, Miami hired former Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as manager after they won the World Series in five games over the New York Yankees. It was only one year, but it was a promising one for the future in South Florida.
Grading Clayton McCullough's First Season As Marlins Manager
Before the first pitch was thrown in the 2025 season, the Marlins were predicted to be heading down the road of another 100-loss season. That didn't happen, and they were playing meaningful baseball in September, finishing just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
Getting a breakout season from Kyle Stowers helped Miami in 2025, and when he was placed on the injured list in August with a Grade 1 left oblique strain, it was a hit to the lineup and defense in left field. His loss to the lineup was felt as he finished the season as a finalist for the National League Silver Slugger Award after slashing .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs.
On the pitching side, McCullough benefited greatly from getting Sandy Alcantara back healthy following Tommy John surgery, as well as Edward Cabrera emerging as an ace. Trade rumors will swirl about both pitchers this offseason for the Marlins. It would be surprising if arms are moved based on comments made by McCullough at the end of the season. He sounded like someone who expects to have a strong rotation next season.
Overall Grade
When the season started, not many people outside of the clubhouse expected to see Miami hanging around a playoff berth in September. If a few things had broken differently and Stowers had never gotten injured, who knows where the season would have ended up? It doesn't mean a playoff berth would be a given, but you never know.
McCullough got his foundation in place for the future, and they are some offseason moves away from fighting for a playoff spot in 2026. This is going to be a big offseason in terms of decisions, but McCullough has the Marlins going in the right direction moving forward.