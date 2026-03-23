Baseball Insider is ‘Sold’ On the Marlins Potential This Season

The Miami Marlins are attracting attention for their strong potential in 2026.

One of the names sold by the Marlins is well known in baseball today. He’s one of the best sports writers and reporters.

A Baseball Insider Believes The Marlins Can Reach Postseason

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Baseball writer and reporter Ken Rosenthal never shies away from his thoughts on any particular player or team. Whether you agree with him or not, he’s going to voice his opinion. He’s done a great job at what he does.

Miami won 79 games last season, which is a great improvement over the year prior. The Marlins' second-half surge caught the baseball world by surprise. Everyone wants to see if they can be who they say they are. This is a young group that enjoys playing together.

Rosenthal, who frequently appears on the show, Foul Territory, believes that the Marlins can go far this season as long as everyone stays healthy.

“I am kind of high on the Marlins,” Rosenthal said. “I think they’re ready to take a step forward. They won 79 games last year. But Kyle Stowers is a big part of what they do, and he’s starting the year on IL. Certainly not great to lose Kyle Stowers to start the season, a season in which you have the pitching, and you have the team to make a little bit of a run, maybe, maybe be a Wild Card contender."

"Certainly not great to lose Kyle Stowers to start the season, a season in which you have the pitching and you have the team to maybe make a little bit of a run, maybe be a Wild Card contender."@Ken_Rosenthal is "kind of high" on the Marlins this year. pic.twitter.com/XmfX8ZjKlx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 23, 2026

The Marlins will need Stowers for a big chunk of the season to make this a reality. In addition, the Marlins struck gold when they added a talent like Owen Caissie from the trade with the Chicago Cubs. There’s a strong possibility that Caissie will become the Marlins breakout player.

Other Marlins that could have a big season are Jakob Marsee and Otto Lopez. The month of March has been great to see, and offensively, they are clicking at the right time. Marsee is a star in the making, and the Marlins are expecting many great things from him. During spring training he has slashed .250/.400/.500 with a .900 OPS. In 16 at-bats he has hit four home runs.

Eury Perez has Cy Young potential in his career. Let’s see how he will respond after having Tommy John surgery. During spring training he made five starts with a total of 14.2 innings pitched. He ended with a 5.52 ERA.

The Marlins are a small-market team. We know this group won't be together for the long haul. Therefore, the Marlins can’t afford to waste him and start having a “right now” winning mentality.

Rosenthal praising this team shortly before the season starts says a lot. Yes, there are other teams the Marlins still have to go through, especially in the wild-card spot, such as the Padres, Reds, Cubs, and more. In any given season, any team can make a surprising deep run.