Bold Predictions of What’s To Come for Owen Caissie and Miami Marlins

With spring training finally amongst us, that means that Opening Day is right around the corner. It has been quite the offseason for the Miami Marlins, and with the loss of one of their up-and-coming arms came the gain of one of the best prospects in baseball.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Marlins received outfielder Owen Caissie (as well as two other prospects) in exchange for Edward Cabrera and while it was a hit to their starting rotation, it was a massive gain for their position player lineup.

Owen Caissie hits a solo home run for the Cubs at Wrigley Field | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Caissie made his debut in the majors last season for the Chicago Cubs, but this will be his rookie season, as it seems highly likely he will be starting when Miami plays its first game in six weeks. So, what can fans expect from the 23-year-old?

Simply put, Caissie will finally be getting a real opportunity to take on the big leagues and when the year is starting to draw closer to an end, he will be in contention for the prestigious rookie of the year honor.

But, his breakout season isn't the only aspect of the Marlins that will bring positive light to the team, as they will also win over 82 games this year and find themselves in a duel for an NL wild card slot.

Caissie Ready For Elite Showcase

Owen Caissie stands at the plate for the Cubs at Wrigley Field | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

There hasn't been a real chance for Caissie to shine up to this point. He has been sitting inside the Cubs' farm system for years and with a stacked outfield, there hasn't been a shot for him to take on a heavy workload, until now.

Most of 2025 Caissie was playing in Triple-A Iowa, where he slashed .286/.386/.551, where he hit 20 long balls and batted in 55 runners in under 100 games. It will be fun to see what he does in the majors full-time.

Marlins as Possible Wildcard

Caissie's individual success isn't all that there is hope for, but the team's achievements as well. Miami is going to find itself above .500 this season and eyeing the bottom wild card spot in the National League when the clock is winding down in September.

Regardless of your thoughts on the lineup, thinking about Owen Caissie in the 9 hole is a testament to how good this team is



(📸 @MLB) pic.twitter.com/wrsN30H6zM — SleeperMarlins (@SleeperMarlins) February 14, 2026

The Marlins finished 2025 a full 17 games back from the Philadelphia Phillies in their division, so it seems safe to say that a turnaround of that magnitude isn't happening in one offseason. However, the ballclub was only four behind the Cincinnati Reds, who claimed the final spot in the postseason.

If someone is looking for an underdog to bet on this season, it should be the Marlins. Caissie isn't going to lead the team to a Fall Classic, but he is going to fill a role that they needed last year and get them over the hump into playing in October.

More Miami Marlins News