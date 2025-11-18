Could the Marlins Look to Deal One of Their Starting Pitchers to the NL Central?

The Miami Marlins have one clear focus heading into this upcoming offseason, and that is trying to balance out their roster more favorably towards their batting lineup rather than their starting rotation. With an exceptional amount of starting pitchers in the room currently, they have the opportunity to deal some of those players away to pitching-needy teams, and in return, bolster their ability to hit the ball with some quality additions.

The pitching trade market has been exceptionally good for sellers recently, and now more than ever, teams are continuing to try to find young controllable arms to add to their roster. The sheer number of teams just looking to bring in more starting pitchers is astounding, and the group includes some of the best teams in baseball.

Recently, a team in the National League Central expressed its interest in adding another starting pitcher to its group, and they could end up being a perfect trade partner for Miami to work with this winter.

Which National League Central Team Could the Marlins Look to Deal With?

Aug 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

In a recent article from Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, he noted a quote from Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. After being asked if the team was going to be looking into acquiring pitching this winter, he had the following to say:

“That’s going to be our focus. I expect to explore trades. I expect to explore free agency, both at the top of the market, but also looking at Minor League free agency."

The Cubs will certainly be in a difficult position after declining the option to retain Shota Imanaga, and despite offering him the qualifying offer, they would still need more pieces around him. That's where the Marlins come in, as with two pitchers potentially on the block with Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcántara, they could offer up some value in a trade.

The Cubs have extended qualifying offers to both Kyle Tucker and Shota Imanaga. pic.twitter.com/0lp0OkCKnh — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 6, 2025

As for a return, Chicago has plenty of bats both on the Major League roster and in the farm system. According to MLB Pipeline, eight of the Cubs' top 10 prospects are position players, so they have plenty of depth to draw from for a potential trade to land one of the two pitchers out of Miami.

It would ultimately depend on which combination of players would work value-wise, but for the Marlins, they would likely want it to center around first baseman Jonathon Long, given they now have a large need at the position, and Long has had an exceptional bat all the way through Triple-A.

