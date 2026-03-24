Marlins Bold Prediction for 2026 Season Paints Interesting Late-Season Picture

Going into the 2026 season on Friday night at home against the Colorado Rockies, the outlook for the Miami Marlins this season took a different turn in January. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix traded pitchers Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees. The Marlins got a nice haul of prospects back in both deals.

Some of those prospects could make an impact quickly this season for Clayton McCullough in his second season. If they do, then those trades could end up paying off.

Along with Miami, the rest of the National League East saw turnover with most teams. There are still questions surrounding some teams, the Marlins included. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports dropped one bold prediction for each team ahead of Opening Day and his for Miami was certainly bold.

Marlins Receive Surprising Bold Prediction for 2026 Season

Clayton McCullough | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Axisa predicted that the Marlins will enter September in third place in the National League East. However, he doesn't think that they will be a postseason team this fall, but if they are in third place in the NL East, that means they will have passed either the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves or New York Mets. Those three teams all made some changes this offseason for the better.

"I like what the Marlins and POBO Peter Bendix are building. They finished last season well (54-42 in their final 96 games) and have several young power hitters ready to blossom and contribute more, namely Agustín Ramírez and offseason pickup Owen Caissie. The back of the rotation is a little dicey following the Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers trades, but top prospects Robby Snelling andThomas White are coming and there's enough bullpen depth to make close games interesting,'' Miller wrote.

Caissie could very well end up turning out to be the biggest pickup in the two trades for Miami. It wouldn't be surprising if he comes real close to having a breakout year like Kyle Stowers did in 2025. As far as Ramírez goes, his defense needs to improve behind the plate.

The Marlins also added a true closer in Pete Fairbanks, while they are hoping Christopher Morel can find his 2023 swing again. That won't likely still be enough to get into the postseason.

"I don't think the Marlins are ready to jump into a postseason spot. I do think they'll stay relevant all year, though, and boldly predict they'll go into the season's final month no lower than third place in the NL East. That would be quite an accomplishment given the non-Washington teams in their division,'' wrote Miller.

The Phillies are a year older and the Mets went through some big changes with additions and subtractions. Atlanta is getting Ronald Acuña Jr back and they might be the team that Miami is battling for third place. Regardless, if the Marlins enter September in third place in the NL East, Bendix and McCullough might sign up for that right now.