Key Roles the Miami Marlins Quietly Locked in This Spring

Spring training is coming to a close and the 2026 season begins on Friday night for the Miami Marlins in South Florida against the Colorado Rockies. If there is one team that Clayton McCullough's team could play on opening weekend to get them off to a good start this season, it is the Rockies.

There were some questions answered this spring for the Marlins at some key positions. There were also some injuries to key players a week before the season began. There were some players who locked up some key spots for Opening Day.

Here are three key roles the Marlins' coaching staff was able to solidify heading into the upcoming season:

Christopher Morel at First Base

Christopher Morel | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami signed Christopher Morel to play first base, which was surprising given that he has not played there in his career. However, if he can do that, it would solve a need for McCullough going into the season. Along with being able to lock down the first base position, Miami is looking for Morel to have a bounce-back season offensively.

Morel had a breakout 2023 season for the Chicago Cubs, but the last two years offensively haven't been anywhere near what he did three years ago. Morel slashed .247/.313/.508 in 107 games for the Cubs with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs. If he can come close to those numbers this season, then the Marlins will be thrilled.

Owen Caissie Locks Down Starting Outfield Spot

Owen Caissie | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This one might be a bit of a surprise that Owen Caissie made this list, but entering spring training, there were questions as to how the Miami outfield spots were going to play out. Acquired from the Cubs as part of the package that came back to the Marlins when Edward Cabrera was traded to Chicago, Caissie has been opening some eyes this spring.

He had a good World Baseball Classic with Team Canada before returning to Miami. An injury over the weekend to Kyle Stowers makes the move to acquire Caissie that much more important. He has done just about everything he needed to do in the minors with the Cubs and now it's time for him to be an everyday outfielder for the Marlins.

Andrew Nardi Secures Bullpen Position

Andrew Nardi | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Going into spring training, there were questions as to how the Miami bullpen was going to play out ahead of closer Pete Fairbanks. The Marlins brought in some arms, but they also had left-hander Andrew Nardi returning from a back injury that cost him the 2025 season. Then he dealt with a blood blister on his pitching hand that held him back.

Once he got on the mound, he was able to do enough to make the Opening Day roster. He'll be joined in the bullpen by free agent signing John King as a left-hander. There was a thought that he might begin the season in Triple-A, but he was good enough to break camp with the big club. He could be a key piece out of McCullough's bullpen when all is said and done.