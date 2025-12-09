Marlins Boss Reveals Why He's 'Bullish' About Kyle Stowers

When the Miami Marlins acquired Kyle Stowers from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline in 2024, little did they know what was about to come in 2025. Connor Norby was also part of the deal, going from the Orioles to the Marlins for pitcher Trevor Rogers. It was a deal that worked well for Miami in 2025.

Stowers became a staple in the Marlins' outfield and lineup for first-year manager Clayton McCullough. To say that he had a breakout season would be an understatement. He was a finalist for a Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger Award. He didn't win either award, but you get the feeling that his time might come someday soon.

The Marlins hope that day will be in South Florida as the front office and Stowers and the club have reportedly discussed an extension, but the sides remain far apart, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald (subscription required). However, the front office is bullish on Stowers and explained why on Monday.

Peter Bendix Explains Why Organization is Bullish on Kyle Stowers

David Richard-Imagn Images

The 2025 Winter Meetings kicked off in Orlando, and managers and front office personnel met with the media. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix discussed some topics, with one of them being Stowers. He explained why the organization is excited about his future with the Marlins.

“You look at the things that tend to stabilize more quickly, like strikeout rate, walk rate, swing decisions, how hard you hit the baseball, those indicators are really positive,'' Bendix said.

Stowers slashed .288/.368/.544 in 117 games with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs with a 3.6 WAR. His season was cut short with an injury, which also put a dent in Miami's chances of making the National League Playoffs.

“He struck out a lot, but he hit the ball so well and at such good angles that he can absolutely have success even with the strikeout rate'' added Bendix. "He’s the kind of person I would bet on. His work ethic, all of that is off the charts.”

There is no doubt that the Marlins have some good young players they can build around. There is a reason why a lot of teams are interested in their starting pitchers, but Miami would have to be blown away by a deal to move one or two.

The younger players like Stowers and Norby got a big season under their belts in 2025 that will be valuable moving forward. There are a lot of reasons to be excited for the future, and Stowers is one of them.

