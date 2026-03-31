Marlins’ Early Momentum Halted by Chris Paddack’s Rough Debut

The Miami Marlins couldn’t have scripted a better start than 3-0 when they swept the Colorado Rockies at home. The early-season momentum set the tone, and it looked like the Marlins could be well on their way.

Then, everything shifted.

Against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the regular season, Chris Paddack made his club debut. It resulted in a 9-4 loss that quickly snapped Miami’s rhythm and raised some serious questions while also setting a record.

A Debut That Quickly Got Away

Paddack’s first outing was difficult from the start and it never got better.

In his Marlins debut, he pitched four innings, allowed eight hits and two home runs, and gave up eight earned runs. He got six strikeouts, and his performance resulted in a dismal 18.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP.

Eight earned runs set a Marlins franchise record for a debut according to MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola.

#Marlins drop their first game of the season.



Chris Paddack set a Marlins record by giving up eight earned runs in his club debut. — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) March 31, 2026

What had been a strong start to the regular season suddenly took a hard turn and got a reality check.

Stark Contrast to the Rest of the Staff

What makes Paddack’s outing really stand out is comparing it to the rest of the staff thus far in the season. Yes, very limited stats for sure, and one game isn’t worth complete panic, but it is worth noting.

Sandy Alcantara pitched for 7.0 innings with zero earned runs.

Eury Perez pitched for 7.0 innings with three earned runs and eight strikeouts.

Max Meyer pitched for 5.0 innings with three earned runs.

Even when looking at the bullpen, they have been effective. Multiple relievers have delivered scoreless outings through the first four games.

Overall, the staff has been steady. Paddack’s start was the clear outlier of the crew.

What Went Wrong

Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Paddack | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While there is no denying the damage, Paddack’s problem wasn’t strikeouts. He recorded six in four innings. The problem came with too much hard contact, allowing two home runs, and once players got on base, Paddack couldn’t limit the scoring.

The difference was being able to manage the inning rather than letting it spiral. But let’s not panic quite yet.

Paddack had a strong spring. In five appearances, he had a 2-0 record with an impressive .69 ERA over 13 innings pitched. He gathered 12 strikeouts and had a .769 WHIP. He only allowed one earned run across those outings, while he did a great job of limiting hard contact.

He looked ready, and that’s probably why this debut was so shocking. It is just one start though. Given how strong his spring was, this could literally just be an outlier.

The most important game will be his next one. Which version of Chris Paddack will the Marlins get?