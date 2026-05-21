Marlins Moving Sandy Alcantara Increasingly Feels Inevitable

When it comes to the Miami Marlins, expect the unexpected.

For the early part of the offseason last winter, questions were surrounding whether or not they were going to trade any of their top veteran starting pitchers. It seemed like the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, was going to hold onto them

However, in a short amount of time in January, he began moving two of them. Bendix first traded right-hander Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs, before he traded left-hander Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees.

The Marlins got a haul of prospects in return, combined in both deals. Miami is seeing the benefits of the trade with the Cubs, with Owen Caissie making an impact in 2026, albeit not one that fans had hoped for.

When it comes to the 2026 Marlins starting rotation, things haven't gone as planned. Chris Paddack was signed and then released after struggling in South Florida.

A young rotation surrounds right-hander Sandy Alcantara and you have to think that his time with the Marlins is coming to a close by the trade deadline. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report made some trade deadline predictions and he has Alcantara leaving the Marlins by early August.

Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara Predicted To Be Traded This Summer

Sandy Alcantara | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Every summer, there is a need at the trade deadline for starting pitching. Contenders are always looking to upgrade their rotation and Alcantara is a name that has popped up at previous deadlines, but Bendix has held onto him. This year feels different and Rymer predicted that he would be traded to the Cubs.

There are going to be other suitors for Alcantara and Bendix might very well end up having a bidding war for the 30-year-old. The San Diego Padres are surprising this season, but need starting pitching, while the St. Louis Cardinals are maybe the biggest surprise in the National League and could use another arm as well.

However, it's not in Chaim Bloom's DNA to swing big at the trade deadline for someone like Alcantara.

This season for Miami, Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.2 WAR. In 63.2 innings, he has struck out 45 and allowed 25 earned runs. Those numbers are not exactly eye-opening right now, but when push comes to shove, and front offices are under pressure come the trade deadline, they will overpay, and it will be a seller's market for Alcantara.

It would be tough for Marlins fans to see Alcantara go, but if they are going to rebuild, they certainly have a Top 10 prospect pool, according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, and that is certainly a way they can go. Adding more high-end prospects for Alcantara will only help.