Marlins Expected to Re-Open Extension Talks With Core Starting Pitcher This Winter

The Miami Marlins are putting themselves in an intriguing position as they head into the winter of 2025. With reported interest in starting pitcher Michael King, things become more interesting, as they already have an overloaded core of starting pitchers, so a trade may be on the horizon.

With a need for both bats and relief arms, dealing from a strength in the rotation would be a positive choice.

However, there are also some key pieces they should be looking to retain, and two of them have already had discussions surrounding a potential extension: those being Kyle Stowers and Eury Pérez.

Initially, both players were undervalued by the franchise in their preliminary discussions, but now, during the offseason, things may end up ramping up again.

The next few weeks are going to be highly crucial ones for the Marlins, as they will decide whether or not the franchise is able to compete for a postseason spot in 2026, or if they are going to take a step back and build towards the future instead.

What is the Latest Report on Eury Pérez Extension Discussions?

According to a new report from Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, she noted that extension talks between the Marlins and Eury Pérez are likely to ramp back up this winter after they were cut short previously:

"While the two sides didn’t reach an agreement entering the 2025 season, a source told MLB.com to expect Miami to re-engage with Pérez’s representatives this offseason."

Pérez is the type of pitcher any franchise would want to keep around if possible, and despite having Tommy John surgery in 2024, he still looked solid in 2025. While his 2023 season was his best so far, he is only 22 and has plenty of time to continue developing his skill set.

In 2025, he put together 95.1 innings of work, accruing a 4.25 ERA, 1.049 WHIP, 7-6 record, 105 strikeouts, 32 walks, 6.4 hits allowed per nine and a 104 ERA+.

Unfortunately, he didn't get the chance at a full season as he was still recovering from the elbow setback, but 2026 is his opportunity to break out and showcase his strikeout stuff fully.

Miami will want to get him extended sooner rather than later, as if he does break out in 2026, they will be on the hook for even more money if they wish to keep him. He is the type of player you can build a rotation around, and the Marlins should look to do so.

