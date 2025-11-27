Why Marlins’ Push to Lock Up Core Players Keeps Colliding With 1 Big Problem

The Miami Marlins have many intriguing decisions coming up in regards to their offseason plans. One of the most notable discussions that will have to be had is how they handle their pitching staff, specifically their starting rotation.

With a plethora of arms both on the MLB roster and in the farm system, they have decisions to make on whether they want to keep them all or move some in favor of adding bats.

One of the names who should be kept around no matter the discussions is Eury Pérez, as he has proven to be a valuable asset to the team, and at only 22 years old, he has plenty of time to continue to develop with the Marlins.

Unfortunately for Miami, he is already in the pre-arbitration portion of his contract and will be hitting arbitration in 2027, so there is a need to discuss extensions sooner rather than later.

They had already discussed one with Kyle Stowers previously; however, the two sides were very far apart in negotiations. Now, a similar problem is occurring with Pérez, and talks may have to be put on hold for the time being.

What is the Latest Report on an Extension for Eury Pérez?

According to a new report from Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required), Stowers was not the only extension candidate, as the franchise had discussed one with Pérez as well, but things did not exactly go well in the first discussions:

"And Stowers is not the only Marlin whose extension talks went nowhere."

"Earlier this year, the Marlins also talked with right-hander Eury Pérez about an extension, but as with Stowers were 'way' off in trying to strike an agreement on the pitcher’s value, according to a person briefed on the discussions."

This is not a good sign for Miami, as they were believed to be a team that would spend a bit this offseason to improve the roster, but they are already showing signs of being unwilling to keep their own core pieces around.

Maybe this is due to them wishing to put the money into new assets to build around the current core, but the issue is that it is not a sustainable method to winning, as maintaining their own talent is crucial.

After putting together a pretty impressive bounce-back season after Tommy John surgery, now is the time to extend him if at all, as his value is lower than it likely will be this time next year.

Unfortunately, as of right now, things look to be trending in another direction, so it will be intriguing to see how that plays out.

