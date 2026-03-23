Marlins Farm Gets Boost After Rule 5 Draft Loss Returned to Organization

The Rule 5 draft is Major League Baseball’s December showcase for prospects with too much minor league service time and not enough opportunity to break in.

The Marlins lost two pitchers in the Rule 5 draft — Matt Pushard to the Cardinals and Zach McCambley to the Phillies. One is on his way back.

Per MLB’s transactions page, the Phillies have returned McCambley to the team. It means McCambley didn’t make the opening day roster and had to be returned to Miami for $50,000. As for Pushard, he is set to be on St. Louis’ opening day roster.

Zach McCambley Returns

Zach McCambley pitches for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. | Gregg Pachkowski / gregg@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Players who turned pro at age 18 or younger in 2021 or at age 19 or older in 2022 were eligible for selection in the MLB phase of the draft if they weren’t on a 40-man roster. Selecting McCambley cost the Phillies $100,000. By sending him back, Philadelphia got half of its investment back. Miami didn’t have to take him back, but it gives the Marlins another arm to work with.

Philadelphia had to put him on its 40-man roster when it drafted him. He had a great spring training in Clearwater, Fla. He pitched in eight games and had a 1.23 ERA. He struck out four and walked six in 7.1 innings. It was the most productive Major League spring training of his career. He was in camp with the Marlins in 2024 and 2025.

McCambley emerged as a quality relief option last season. In 2025 he went 2-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 47 games, with 10 holds and one save in two chances. He struck out 83 and walked 22 in 62 innings. Baseball America’s scouts liked his strikeout rate, but it’s his slider that gives hitters fits. Last year it had a 51% miss rate and a 34% chase rate.

He’s already been assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville, which puts him a step away from making his MLB debut.

Pushard was a key part of Triple-A Jacksonville’s run to a title, as he pitched 11.1 scoreless innings. That likely put him on the radar of the Cardinals, who were looking for relief help. He went 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA in 49 games, with five holds and four saves in four chances. He struck out 73, walked 23 and allowed batters to hit .214 in 62.1 innings.

The Marlins have wrapped up spring training and are preparing for their opening day showdown with the Colorado Rockies on Friday.