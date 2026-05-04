How to Watch Janson Junk and Marlins vs. Phillies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After dropping two out of the first three games to the Philadelphia Phillies at home, the Miami Marlins will look to earn a split in the series final on Monday night. The Marlins sit in second place in the National League East, 8.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. After beginning the season at 9-19, the Phillies have won five out of six games since firing manager Rob Thomson and replacing him with former Miami manager Don Mattingly, on an interim basis.

The Marlins could use a win to split the series as they finish off the first of three straight series at home. They welcome the Baltimore Orioles for three games beginning on Tuesday night before the Washington Nationals come in next weekend.

Here is a rundown of Monday's series finale, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Pitching Matchup

Janson Junk | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (1-3, 6.03 ERA) vs. Marlins: RHP Janson Junk (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

Janson Junk will make his May debut after having a good April. Last month, he went 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA, allowing nine earned runs in 28.2 innings with 16 strikeouts. His last two starts have been his two best early in the season. He worked five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing just one hit. On April 28, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts of the two-time defending World Series champions.

Philadelphia will counter with veteran Aaron Nola. His last three starts have been a struggle. In 4.2 innings on April 26 against the Atlanta Braves, he allowed six runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings. That was after allowing five runs on six hits in just 4.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs on April 20. His April ERA was 6.15 in 26.1 innings, where he allowed 18 earned runs.

Miami getting to him early will be key as it will plant more doubt after his last two starts.

Marlins Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear).

15-day injured list: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation).

60-day injured list: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace).