Marlins Free Agent Signing Lands at Bottom of Preseason Positional Ranking

Going into the offseason, there were questions surrounding just how much money the Miami Marlins were going to spend. As it turned out, the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, made some moves in free agency and a couple of big trades.

As far as the trades go, he brought in a handful of prospects, including some that will help as soon as this season. Owen Caissie was acquired from the Chicago Cubs as part of the deal that came back to the Marlins for Edward Cabrera. Miami also made a deal with the New York Yankees that brought some prospects for left-hander Ryan Weathers.

When it comes to moves in free agency, the Marlins signed closer Pete Fairbanks from the Tampa Bay Rays. Bendix also signed another former Rays player, Christopher Morel. He was signed to play first base and look to add some power at that position. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked all 30 starting first basemen and his for Morel and the Marlins was concerning.

Marlins Get Bleak Ranking for Signing of Christopher Morel

Christopher Morel | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami is hoping that Morel can lockdown first base and find the power surge that he had for the Cubs in 2022 and 2023, where bursted onto the scene.

"Morel broke onto the scene with exciting seasons for the Cubs in 2022 and 2023, but he has hit just .204 with a strikeout rate near 30 percent the last two years and was non-tendered by the Rays at the start of the offseason. The Marlins rolled the dice with a one-year, $2 million deal, and they will try out his power bat at first base for the first time in his career. Liam Hicks is also an option after he split time between catcher, first base and designated hitter in 2025,'' wrote Reuter.

Miami is clearly looking for an upgrade at first base in terms of production and power. They are hoping Morel can find his 2023 form from Chicago, where he hit 26 home runs and drove in 70 while slashing .247/.313/.508. The year before, he had 16 home runs and drove in 47 while slashing .235/.308/.433. He has not come close to those numbers the last two seasons, which is why Tampa Bay moved on from him this offseason.

The Marlins went through changes with their starting rotation, but gave second-year manager Clayton McCullough a clear-cut closer in Fairbanks. They could have gone a little more expensive route at first base in free agency, looking to add production and power at the position, but they went the route of Morel, hoping he can find his 2022 and 2023 swings and production. If he can't, then Miami could be struggling looking for offense from a key position.