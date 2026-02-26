Pete Fairbanks’ Marlins Spring Training Debut Looked Like Best Days with Rays

The Miami Marlins' bullpen needed an established closer to shut down games in 2026, and after a season where they were a few wins shy of going .500, the Marlins are projecting themselves into the best spot to win more games in 2026.

The key addition to the bullpen this offseason was adding former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks on a one-year contract. Pitching in 61 games last season for the Rays, Fairbanks commanded the mound and was one of the more underrated closer options in the Majors.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The transition from Tampa Bay to Miami won't be difficult for Fairbanks as he looks to prove himself as the full-time closer for the Marlins. And in his debut donning the uniform in spring training, it's a reminder why Marlins fans should be ecstatic that they have one of the better flame throwers in the game on their team.

Fairbanks' Spring Training Debut Results

Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his first outing of the spring, taking on the Houston Astros, Fairbanks pitched in one inning, striking out two, walking one and not allowing a hit. If that's the result that Fairbanks is bringing to Miami full-time, no one in the organization or fans watching will complain about the effectiveness.

It just took Fairbanks 20 pitches to get through the inning, 11 of which were strikes. Primarily using his fastball, MLB.com's Christina De Nicola revealed that he topped out at 97.4 mph. As you can see below, his pitches caught a lot of the plate as he displayed a ton of confidence on the mound.

Pete Fairbanks' #Marlins debut

IP, 2 K, BB

20 pitches (11 strikes)

Max velo: 97.4 mph pic.twitter.com/5R3pUtMUab — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) February 25, 2026

He will need to work on his changeup, both of which were thrown for balls in the game, as well as his slider. When his slider is working in his favor, it generates the most swing and misses in batters, generating 30.8% whiffs on the pitch throughout the entire 2025 campaign.

Fairbanks rarely allows hard hits, which will keep the Marlins in the game should they use him in later innings, perhaps when the game is tied.

However, this is a prove-it year for Fairbanks as he looks to repeat his success as a primary closer, which he gotten the chance to do over the last three seasons with Tampa Bay.

Fairbanks is also searching for his first All-Star nod in the MLB, and if the Marlins are in the Wild Card hunt come the middle point of the season, it's a strong possibility he will get sent.