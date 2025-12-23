Marlins Linked to Intriguing Braves Power-Hitting Free Agent

It has been a quiet offseason so far for the Miami Marlins in terms of big moves. They reportedly signed Christopher Morel as a free agent to play first base, but aside from that, it hasn't been an earth-shattering winter so far in terms of moves.

There are still a few questions surrounding the Marlins and the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, and the front office. One is how much money they will spend this year, and the second one is which pitcher, if any, they will trade. So far, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding their pitchers, but nothing has been done.

As far as free agency goes, there is one player who was linked to Miami, and it would be an interesting reunion if it were to happen in terms of roster fit with Marcell Ozuna, according to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.

Marlins Linked to Reunion With Marcell Ozuna in Free Agency

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Some might see Ozuna's 2025 season as the beginning of his decline at 35 years old. He slashed .232/.355/.400, with 21 home runs, and 68 RBIs. However, he suffered a hip injury in April and decided to play through it, and his numbers reflected it.

The one thing teams must decide this offseason is whether or not this is the beginning of his decline or not. If not, then does offseason rest help him to bounce back in 2026?

"Signing Ozuna to what Spotrac suggests is a market value of two years, $27.4 million, could be quite the coup for one of the several teams that presently does not appear to have any sort of DH plan set in stone. Arizona, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Washington, or a reunion with Miami could all make sense,'' wrote Miller.

Ozuna began his career with the Marlins from 2013-17, and he slashed .277/.329/.457 with 96 home runs and 361 RBIs. He was a two-time All-Star in Miami and outpriced himself in South Florida, which led him to the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade.

He has spent the last six years with the Atlanta Braves, but is now moving on. But the Marlins are still benefiting from that trade with Sandy Alcantara still in the starting rotation.

Ozuna might not seem like a fit for the Marlins, but if he is healthy, he would provide a thump in a lineup that needs it. Miami is an up-and-coming team, and adding a veteran like Ozuna to a clubhouse that is young and hungry to win.

More Marlins On SI