Early Marlins Lineup and Rotation Projection Reveals Several Surprises

The Miami Marlins are 45 days away from kicking off the 2026 MLB season, but there is still plenty that has to be figured out before then. With the release of MLB.com's early projections for each team's Opening Day lineup and rotation, it's clear the Marlins have some roster decisions to sort out through Spring Training.

It is certainly no surprise to see names like Xavier Edwards, Jakob Marsee, Agustín Ramírez and Kyle Stowers anchor the top of Miami's lineup, nor will the inclusion of Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez atop the rotation incur any controversy.

Beyond that, though, there are plenty of Marlins who still have their work cut out to secure their everyday role or spot in the starting five.

Miami Marlins' Projected Lineup

Marlins' Projected Lineup (Per MLB.com) 1. Xavier Edwards (2B) 2. Jakob Marsee (CF) 3. Augustín Ramirez (C) 4. Kyle Stowers (RF) 5. Christopher Morel (1B) 6. Otto Lopez (SS) 7. Griffin Conine (DH) 8. Connor Norby (3B) 9. Owen Caissie (RF)

Team president Peter Bendix and general manager Gabe Kapler have done a nice job in emphasizing positional versatility, giving manager Clayton McCullough numerous options on how to reconfigure the starting nine all across the diamond.

Free agent signee Christopher Morel was brought in to man first base, but the 26-year-old has never actually played the position during his four-year career. He has, however, gained defensive experience at every other outfield and infield position, save for catcher. Even if he falters at first, there are plenty of ways to keep his power bat (47 home runs across 2023 and 2024) in the lineup.

Christopher Morel | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If Morel does, indeed, struggle in his transition to first, Miami has options there, too. Connor Norby can handle first base duties, while fellow aspiring starters Liam Hicks and Graham Pauley have some previous experience at first. Pauley could also challenge Norby for opportunities at the hot corner, if not settle into a platoon.

Similarly, if a healthy Griffin Conine remains inconsistent with the bat, as he has over his first two MLB seasons, any of Morel, Norby, Hicks or Pauley could slide into the DH role.

One of the most intriguing players to watch this spring for the Marlins will be new right fielder Owen Caissie, the centerpiece of the early January trade that sent Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs.

Although the 23-year-old struggled mightily in his first taste of big league action last season (.192 average and twice as many strikeouts as hits in 12 games), his lofty potential as a multi-faceted outfield prospect give him the inside track on an Opening Day starting role.

Miami Marlins' Projected Rotation

Marlins' Projected Rotation (Per MLB.com) 1. Sandy Alcantara 2. Eury Pérez 3. Max Meyer 4. Braxton Garrett 5. Chris Paddack

There's no sugarcoating it: Miami's rotation features questions aplenty heading into the season, and there's only so much a strong spring training can do to answer those questions.

At the top, Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez both face significant pressure to reverse a recent slide in performance. For the Marlins' rotation to succeed, Alcantara will need to find a form substantially closer to what he demonstrated in his 2022 Cy Young season than he's shown since. Likewise, Pérez saw his ERA balloon by more than a run last season in his return to the mound following Tommy John surgery.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Beyond that, the battle for the remaining starting slots is wide open. Max Meyer and Braxton Garrett are working their way back from hip and Tommy John surgery, respectively. The fact that both hurlers appear to be on track for a healthy start to the spring is encouraging enough news to slot them into the No. 3 and 4 spots (for now, anyway).

MLB.com has positioned late offseason signing Chris Paddack as the de facto No. 5 and a much-needed innings eater. However, Paddack will have plenty of company in the battle for the one (or more) remaining rotation spot(s). Veteran righty Janson Junk is back to offer starter depth, while Adam Mazur, Ryan Gusto, Bradley Blalock and maybe even top prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling could factor into the competition.

No MLB club has everything figured out in early February, but it certainly seems like Miami has their fair share of observing to do and decisions to make over the next month and a half.

