The winter meetings are around the corner, and the Miami Marlins are hoping to take another step in the right direction.

The Marlins saw a 17-win improvement in 2025, and they are hoping for the same success in 2026. Manager Clayton McCullough joined the Marlins Hot Stove show on YouTube talk about offseason plans and what next season might hold in store.

On the Hot Stove show, McCullough was asked about which players he was excited for. He could not help but pick two.

"I think the Major League Comeback Player of the Year next year is going to be Sandy Alcantara," McCullough said. "This year, my pick to click is going to be Otto Lopez."

Can Sandy Alcantara Win Comeback Player of the Year?

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) exits the game against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Alcantara was at the center of trade discussions at the deadline this past season, and his name has been tossed around a little bit as the offseason gets underway. With that in mind, the Marlins will need to be blown away by an offer to move on from their former Cy Young award winner.

The right-hander finished the year much stronger than he began. In his final starts, he had a 3.70 ERA through 65.2 innings pitched, while striking out 61 and walking just 15 batters. If Miami is going to take another step forward next year, Alcantara will have to carry his finish last season into 2026.

If Alcantara can return to his status as the team's ace, or close to it, there is a great chance for him to win the National League Comeback Player of the Year award.

Otto Lopez is McCullough's Pick to Click

Sep 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins second base Otto Lopez (6) is caught off first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Lopez slashed .246/.305/.368 over 143 games in 2025. He slugged 15 home runs, added 77 RBI, and earned a career-high bWAR of 3.5. From 2024 into last year, the middle infielder took a massive step forward. His batting average dropped a bit, but his power numbers were up, and he was much more disciplined at the plate.

McCullough has always believed in his defense. Lopez played shortstop and second base in 2025, but he has experience in the outfield, as well. The 27-year-old made 12 errors in the middle infield last season and finished in the 96th percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA).

His glove will keep him in the lineup, but McCullough expects him to take a positive stride at the plate. If he can do that, Lopez will prove his manager right about being his pick to click.