Marlins Manager Breaks Down How Pitchers Can Work on Athleticism

When baseball teams show behind-the-scenes footage of their practices, it brings a level of education and excitement for baseball fans. The Miami Marlins demonstrate drills and techniques they’re using this spring.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough joined the first episode of “Spring with the Skipper,” which is about the behind-the-scenes of pitchers' fielding practice on the Marlins Radio Network's X Account.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

McCullough Inspires Players Through Intriguing Practice Session

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

McCullough certainly was enjoying himself in the first installment of the show with host Stephen Strom from the Marlins radio broadcast.

Clayton shares his insights and wisdom on how pitchers work on their body movements and many aspects of their athleticism to improve their skills. The skipper brings down what PFP (pitchers' fielding practice) is all about.

“It’s a staple of spring training,” McCullough said. “We’re going to split them up, and we try to make as much of our pitcher fielding practice. It’s a little nontraditional; add in some elements of athleticism, getting them to do things that maybe take them back to their high school days, acting like infielders. We want this so they don't feel mundane as camp goes on. We believe if we can challenge them athletically, that will pay dividends.”

Spring with the Skipper Ep 1: Pitchers Fielding Practice 🎙️@SStrom_ goes behind the scenes with Marlins Manager Clayton McCullough! pic.twitter.com/UEYeISoppX — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) February 19, 2026

Every pitcher throughout this process will get a challenge. Their goal is to get super fast and athletic for the next five days. The process looks fun, but very pedal-to-the-metal. The players are not complaining. Throughout this episode, they are smiling and having fun.

Sandy Alcantara was at first base, waiting for the ball to come to him, and he was nothing but smiles and positivity in the field. He’s also a veteran pitcher. He’s been through this before.

McCullough also discussed proper footwork during PFP practice.

“They probably do if they get in too big in a hurry,” McCullough said. “It’s like just get it and chuck it. The worst thing that can happen right now is this ball; we don’t get an out. The chances are if you get a ball back to you and you deliver a good strike here to Otto or whoever to get a chance to double play.”

When it comes to the infielders, they have to bring it to the middle of their bodies. One of the players who didn’t participate is Anthony Bender.

“We all saw the play Bender made,” McCullough said, referring to a game last season against the Milwaukee Brewers. “Incredible amount of skill and athleticism that he just put on display. So Anthony gets a pass.”

McCullough champions his players and finds the right words to encourage them to do better. He showers his players with positive words. McCullough likes what he saw in Robby Snelling during this practice session. It’s a sign of many great things to come for the Marlins season.