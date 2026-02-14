Sandy Alcantara Thrilled To Have Another Prestigious Opportunity With Marlins

Going into the opening of spring training this week, there were some questions surrounding the Miami Marlins. However, one question that just about everyone knew the answer to was revealed early.

Manager Clayton McCullough is handing the ball to ace Sandy Alcantara to open the 2026 season on March 27 at loanDepot Park against the Colorado Rockies.

There was little drama going into spring training as to who was going to get the ball on opening night. It will be the sixth time during his tenure with the Marlins that the right-hander will get the ball on Opening Day. Miami is 2-3 in those starts and they are hoping to even that record against the Rockies.

Again, there was very little question in waiting for this announcement as moves made by the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, made it clear who was going to get the ball. Edward Cabrera was traded to the Chicago Cubs in January, which left little doubt as to who was getting the ball out of spring training first.

Sandy Alcantara Says It Means a Lot To Start Opening Day Again for Miami

Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The last time Alcantara was on the mound in South Florida back in September, some thought that it might be the last time he was going to pitch for Miami. There were trade rumors at the deadline last July about him being moved and those got louder over the winter. In the end, Cabrera and Ryan Weathers were moved and Alcantara remained. It always felt unlikely that he would not be on the Marlins Opening Day roster.

"Another great opportunity for me," said Alcantara, talking to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. "Like I always say, always feel blessed about God giving me those opportunities to step out of my bed and get me to play baseball. Great opportunity for me -- six times, Opening Day for the Marlins.''

Alcantara struggled to begin the 2025 season one year after missing the 2024 campaign due to surgery, but he got better and stronger in the second half of the season. That made the interest in him from teams for a potential trade over the offseason peak again. Instead, Bendix brought him back to headline a rotation that could be sneaky good and underrated going into 2026.

Miami and McCullough have their eyes set on the postseason this year. If they are going to get there, they are going to need their pitching to step up. Alcantara has a chance to set the tone on Opening Day and he is thrilled to have the opportunity again to throw the first pitch on a new season.

