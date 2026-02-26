Marlins Pitcher Eury Pérez Made Bold Choice This Offseason

The Miami Marlins starter Eury Pérez is having a productive offseason at Florida International University.

In the latest episode on the Marlins' YouTube channel, there is behind-the-scenes footage of Pérez working on his throwing, conditioning, and many aspects of his game to get ready for Opening Day and the regular season.

Pérez Makes Pitching Adjustments and Feels Stronger and Healthier

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Pérez's mission is to stay longer in games and help the Marlins win. He wants to be one of those pitchers who can go a distance. Limitations aren't a word in his vocabulary. Pérez is doing whatever it takes to be fully healthy and prepared. In the episode, you can see the dedication and focus he puts into his routine.

Pérez made the decision to stay in Miami the entire offseason so that he could move his game forward and, in turn, help his team win.

"For this offseason, my goals were to get stronger and stay healthy," Pérez said. "While also making adjustments with some of my pitches, especially with my changeup, which is very important at this moment. I think everything's turned out great. I feel strong and healthy. I spent the entire offseason here in Miami continuing my routine from the season."

Pérez has worked on his changeup and on spinning the ball. His release got better and sharper. Marlins pitching coach Daniel Moskos is impressed with the adjustments Pérez has made, especially with the sweeper.

"The changeup's tremendous," Moskos said. "Great adjustment with the sweeper. A little grip adjustment with the cutter. It's really good work and more ground balls and the easiest 93 you'll ever see."

Pérez has been hitting the gym and has put on some weight. He looks up to Sandy and takes the time to work out with him and learn from him, as he usually does. Both men are entering the new season with adjustments to their pitches and added body weight.

"Eury, the physicality right now, he just looks physically like a different person to me," manager Clayton McCullough said. "He's still young. He's growing. It's just a sign of the commitment he's had this offseason to get his body stronger, and he looks great."

Alcantara is always looking for ways to improve as a pitcher. Given that he has years of baseball experience, he knows what the task is and when he should start preparing. Alcantara's expectations are high, and he takes this game seriously.

"He's in a great spot," McCullough said. "He looks very strong, and the ball came out of his hand beautifully."

Pérez feels blessed to have Alcantara on the team. His work ethic runs off on Pérez and the rest of the team.

"Sandy's a hard worker," Pérez said. "Although he's a veteran, He's always trying to learn new things. He's key to the team as he contributes a lot to it."