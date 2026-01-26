Three Reasons Marlins Star Sandy Alcantara Will Be Better in 2026

The Miami Marlins saw the return of their ace, Sandy Alcantara, last season after getting shut down mid-2023 and missing the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. While his 2025 didn't go as planned, there are signs that Alcantara will return to his old ways heading into a big year.

1. The Injury Is in the Past

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches at home | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After posting a career-high 5.36 ERA in 31 games last season and two years removed from surgery, Alcantara's return to the mound this season should instill confidence in Marlins fans and fans across MLB.

Remember that the season before he was shut down, Alcantara led the National League in several categories: complete games (six), innings pitched (228.2), batters faced (886), shutouts (one), and WAR (8.0). This impressive performance earned him his first Cy Young Award. He is still that talented pitcher, but it's important for him to recognize that.

According to Baseball Savant, his fastball velocity was well above average compared to others in the league, but his overall pitching value was a notch below average. This season should improve in the latter statistic, meaning Alcantara will be dangerous on the bump.

2. Essentially a Contract Season

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) walks off the mound. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Regardless of whether Alcantara is traded this season, Miami will have to decide if it's best to move him at any point. Under contract for 2026, the Marlins placed a club option for Alcantara for 2027, where he would make $21 million, according to Spotrac.com.

Set to make $17.3 this season, 2026 holds a ton of value in terms of whether Alcantara is still the player he used to be before injury. Players like Alcantara have the mindset of a competitor, and if he knows that $21 million isn't guaranteed, he will do whatever it takes to make sure he sees that money in 2027, with whoever he may play for.

3. Second Half Success

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Alcantara's first half was miserable, posting an ERA above 7.00 in 18 games. It was expected for Alcantara to be slow out of the gates following his injury, but the way he ended the year showcases that he was almost back to his regular self.

Following the All-Star break, Alcantara posted a 3.33 ERA in 13 games, striking out the same number of batters as he did in the first half (71) and walking fewer. He also missed more bats, only allowing 67 hits compared to his 98 in the first half.

In the final two months of the season, the Miami ace held an ERA below 4.00 and collected 61 strikeouts in 10 games. Carrying that success into spring training and beyond would be proof enough that Alcantara is an arm to be fearful of in 2026.

