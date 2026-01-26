Marlins Pitching Prospects Seeking Redemption After Tough 2025 Season

The Miami Marlins have two pitching prospects in their organization who have a lot of potential to succeed in the big leagues.

Development is essential, and commitment must be a priority. It will take the pitchers and the coaches to come together to make it all possible.

Noble Meyer and Keynes Benitez, Two Underrated Marlins Prospects

Noble Meyer | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami selected Meyer in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Jesuit High School. The Marlins signed him with a $4.5 million bonus. A pitcher with a mindset to dominate on the mound and his performance made a strong impression on scouts. He was considered the best high school pitcher in the draft class.

Meyer has shared his early minor league experience with another Marlins top prospect, Thomas White. Although Meyer is not performing at the level or standards of White, there’s still time for him to change things around. Meyer has a strong fastball that can reach up to 98 mph. He has a fading changeup that ranges between 83-85 mph. His curveball and slider are among his other pitches. It’s all about controlling his command and not giving up so many walks.

His slider can be his most dangerous pitch to put away hitters. Aside from the fastball, his slider should be a pitch selection he can use frequently.

The 21-year-old still needs more time to develop. We will most likely see Meyer in a rotation at some point in 2027. He finished the 2025 season, pitching for Beloit Sky Carp A+, posting a 1-7 record with a 4.41 ERA in 19 starts.

Benitez is a 19-year-old left-handed pitcher out of Samana, Dominican Republic. He’s part of the 2023 international class. The Marlins acquired him with a $225,000 signing bonus. His fearlessness is one of the things that amazed the Marlins. The organization feels that he’s very advanced for his age.

Benitez has a solid changeup, a four-seam fastball, and a slider—a pitcher who is 6’1 with incredible athleticism and a quick arm. Once he develops his game and his body, then he will make an impact in the middle of the Marlins rotation.

The Marlins need more future left-handed pitchers, and Benitez has the potential to help the team win with his ability to control and command the game. In three seasons in the minors, he has accumulated 172 strikeouts with a 3.14 ERA in 42 games. Benitez is currently playing at the Florida Complex League.

Meyer and Benitez are not off to their best start in their professional career. The 2026 season is a chance for them to redeem themselves. Two pitchers who have a lot of talent, and they should continue to focus on getting better. We hope to see both men in the majors in the future.

