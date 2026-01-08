Marlins Have Several Top 30 Prospects That Could Make MLB Debuts Soon

The Miami Marlins dealt Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs, and someone is going to have to fill those shoes.

Fortunately, the Marlins may have the answer in their minor league system already. Baseball America (subscription required) recently re-ranked its Marlins Top 30 prospects for 2026, and the rankings included four pitchers in the Top 10.

Among that Top 10, there are at least two pitchers that could be a factor in the Major League rotation sometime in 2026.

Miami Marlins’ Big Time Prospects

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Pitcher Thomas White remained the organization’s No. 1 prospect. Last season he struck out 14.6 hitters per nine innings. Only one left-handed minor leaguer had a higher strikeout rate with at least 80 innings. White went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 21 starts as he finished the season at Triple-A Jacksonville. It’s unlikely he’ll make the opening day roster, but a debut during the season isn’t out of the question.

Another left-hander, Robby Snelling was No. 2. He could make the opening-day roster after a terrific 2025 at Double-A Pensacola and Jacksonville in which he went 9-7 with a 2.51 ERA. He went 6-2 with a 1.27 ERA in 11 starts in Jacksonville.

Shortstop Aiva Arquette was No. 3. He was Miami’s first-round pick last season, and he played 27 games at High-A Beloit, where he batted .242 after ending his college career with Oregon State. He could end up in Double-A sometime in 2026.

Catcher Joe Mack was No. 4. Miami’s competitive balance first round pick in 2021 was moved to the Major League 40-man roster this offseason and will compete with holdovers Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks for a spot on the opening-day roster. He played 99 games at Jacksonville last season.

Pitcher Kevin DeFrank was No. 5. The international signee out of the Dominican Republic went 0-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 10 games with Miami’s Dominican Summer League affiliate in his professional debut last year.

The remainder of the Top 10 included outfielder Kemp Alderman, outfielder Cam Cannarella, outfielder Brandon Compton, pitcher Karson Milbrandt and shortstop Starlyn Caba.

Outfielder Fenwick Trimble led off the second tier of prospects at No. 11. After that it was outfielder Luis Cova, outfielder Dillon Head, outfielder Andrew Salas, infielder Luis Arana, outfielder Esmil Valencia, pitcher Kenyer Benitez, outfielder PJ Morlando, pitcher Josh White and pitcher Noble Meyer.

The last tier of prospects began with pitcher Liomar Martinez at No. 21. He was followed by Pitcher Grant Shepardson, pitcher Nate Payne, pitcher Eliazar Dishmey, pitcher William Kempher, pitcher Kifrady Encarnacion, infielder Jared Serna, infielder Max Acosta, outfielder Jose Castros and first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos.

