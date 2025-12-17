Marlins’ Recent Signing Off to Hot Start in Winter League Competition

The Miami Marlins have signed shortstop Jesus Bastidas to a minor league contract. He’s currently assigned to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins Triple-A affiliate).

The 27-year-old is making his fourth different stop for an MLB team and hasn’t reached the majors yet. However, given what he is doing this season in the minors and in the Venezuelan Winter League, there’s a great hope he can make his long-awaited MLB debut in 2026.

Can Bastidas Stay Consistent?

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Before signing with the Marlins, Bastidas played for other organizations, including the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and Houston Astros. His numbers have gone up and down throughout the years.

Bastidas must improve at getting on base and delivering more power. He’s capable of hitting at least 25 home runs. He did it once during his minor league career, but he must keep that momentum if he wants to get the call. Bastidas can draw walks but can’t afford to strike out too much.

In 2024, at the Pacific Coast League, he had a .337 OPS with 140 strikeouts in 132 games. Offensively, he can be much better. On the other hand, his performance lately in the Venezuelan Winter League could be the start of something good ahead.

In 13 games, Bastidas has been one of the best hitters of the team, slashing .373/.417/.588 with a 1.005 OPS. In addition, he has delivered 12 RBIs, eight doubles, and 19 hits. He’s playing exceptional defense as well.

New Marlins infielder Jesús Bastidas is slashing .373/.417/.588 in 13 games in the Venezuelan Winter League. Slick defense, too.



Nearly 3 full seasons of Triple-A experience with the Yankees, Astros and Braves organizations, but hasn't reached the majors yet. pic.twitter.com/Xrc9YcqqIE — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) December 16, 2025

Speaking of his defense, he’s very versatile. Bastidas can also play at the second base and third base positions. Therefore, he can be an asset if the team needs him to play those other positions, as they need to be filled due to an injured player or other circumstances. However, his primary position is shortstop.

The baseball winter league might not draw as much attention as the World Baseball Classic. At the end of the day, it’s baseball. Any and every opportunity counts for these athletes. Front office personnel should always keep an eye on which player is getting hit at the right time, no matter where he’s performing.

This is the most success Bastidas has had at the plate throughout his professional career thus far, and he did it in just 13 games. We hope the young man can keep it going and make his big league debut. His family and everyone else who grew up with him in Venezuela will be waiting for that first MLB game.

