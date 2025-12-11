Time certainly has gone by so fast. It’s been eight years since the Miami Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees in exchange for three players.

Stanton is one of the best players ever to wear a Marlin uniform. He was a prolific power-hitting machine during his eight seasons with the franchise.

Who Won The Trade?

In 2014, the Marlins rewarded Stanton with a massive 13-year, $325 million contract extension. Stanton loved playing in Miami, but he was growing tired of losing and going through the rebuilding process time and time again. His performance was extraordinary, but winning wasn’t following him and the team.

Stanton is a 5-time All-Star; four of those five All-Star selections came with the Marlins. In his final season with the Marlins, he hit a career-high of 59 home runs and won the NL MVP.

The 36-year-old veteran is still craving to win a championship with the Yankees. He hasn’t won one yet. They reached the World Series in 2024, but they had an easy path through the American League. Stanton was excellent in the postseason, especially in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. He was named ALCS MVP after hitting four home runs and seven RBIs in five games. Although he batted .222, he delivered clutch hits at the right time.

One of the most significant Achilles heels in Stanton’s career is his durability problems. It goes back to his days with the Marlins. Stanton has a lifetime 458 career home runs.

Can we imagine how many home runs he would’ve had by now had it not been for injuries? Stanton has missed over 600 games in his career.

Stanton has three years remaining on the contract. He will be making $29 million in 2026. The Marlins made the right move to trade away Stanton. The contract is too much.

Former shortstop Starlin Castro is one of the three players who came through the Stanton trade, alongside Jorge Guzman and Jose Devers. Castro was a four-time All-Star, but his success with the Marlins didn’t live up to expectations. Let’s not get it wrong. He had a solid first season with the club after hitting a .278 batting average with 12 home runs and 54 RBI.

After the first season, it went downhill from there, and the Marlins didn’t pick up the option. Guzman and Devers brought nothing to the team. Jose, by the way, is the cousin of San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers.

Anyone would think that Stanton won the trade, but no one really won this trade. Both sides are working to find a winning path. Stanton is still seeking a title, and the Marlins are building a talented young team to make the playoffs. With playoff expansion, the Marlins have a chance to make it happen.

After Stanton’s departure, the Marlins reached the postseason twice (2020,2023). The Marlins never made the playoffs when Stanton was there.

