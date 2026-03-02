Marlins Rotation Plans Could Be Shaped by Janson Junk’s Spring Debut

So far during spring training, the Miami Marlins are running 4-5 overall in the Grapefruit League. There are quite a few players having already landed themselves on the injured list, with their latest being top prospect Thomas White, who is sidelined with a Grade 1 right oblique strain, with plans to return around late March or early April.

Alongside White on the IL are noteworthy names such as fellow prospect Aiva Arquette, outfielder Kyle Stowers and right-hander Janson Junk. While paying a visit to the IL at any point in the year is frustrating, some of these players have much more at stake with the regular season approaching.

Fortunately for the Marlins, one of these players is now gearing up for his return. This couldn't have come at a better time, as he's battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Janson Junk Expected To Return on Saturday

Miami Marlins pitcher Janson Junk | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

In February 2025, 30-year-old Junk played his first season down in Miami, recording a 4.17 ERA and 77 strikeouts across 110.0 innings pitched through 21 games, 16 of which he started. He's certainly not the most prominent arm here, but he does come with value that should be attractive to the ballclub.

The right-hander has spent time around the block throughout his five years in the Major Leagues, but when he landed with the Marlins, he was looking to carve out a spot as a starter. But in early February, Junk was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain and was ultimately placed on the IL.

Fortunately, his stint on the sidelines was short-lived, and he's now expected to return to the mound on Saturday against the Houston Astros, as reported by Isaac Azout of Fish On First.

RHP Janson Junk (ankle) will make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday in West Palm against the Houston Astros. #Marlins — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) March 2, 2026

This was considered to be a "best-case scenario" injury, so this news comes at a reassuring time for Junk, as he's hoping to crack a spot on the Opening Day roster once March rolls around.

"We're still going to build Janson up as a starter, and just see how this setback and how long that it potentially just affects what he can end up getting to by the end of camp," skipper Clayton McCullough stated in February, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.

Facing a setback at such a critical point in the year is less than ideal for Junk, as he continues vying for a spot. But his debut on Saturday will help determine just how ready he is for the season.