How the Miami Marlins Are Actually Building Their 2026 Roster

The Miami Marlins are trying to make a deep run to the postseason for the first time since 2023. The Marlins have a great chance to enter as the wild card rather than the NL East crown because of the fierce competition.

In the wild card, three teams can enter the playoffs. After the way the Marlins ended their season, this group's high expectations need to be met by aiming for at least 85-88 wins. The Marlins have made key additions and subtractions. What's important is that some of their prospects step up, and the team stays fully healthy.

Marlins Seeking More Momentum with a Blend of Young Prospects and Few Veterans

Miami Marlins first baseman Christopher Morel tosses the ball | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As young as the Marlins are, the genius of general manager Gabe Kapler and president of baseball operations Peter Bendix was bringing in veteran players such as Christopher Morel and Pete Fairbanks.

Morel and Fairbanks are still young and in their prime, but compared to the rest of the roster, they bring enough baseball experience and will bring exceptional locker room presence.

Promising Young Talent

Jakob Marsee, Joe Mack, Owen Caissie, and Agustin Ramirez are some of the major talented young guys who can reach their full potential this season. Manager Clayton McCullough's ultimate challenge is managing playing time among all the players on his roster.

Marsee is already off to a good start in soring training. His hitting ability might be better than last year and could earn more playing time. Mack is one of the best defensive catchers in the Marlins system. There have been a lot of talks about him making his debut at some point this season. Ramirez can hit the ball and could emerge as one of the top-hitting catchers in the league if he continues to develop and elevate his game.

Although Ramirez's defense didn't impress the Marlins last season, he's showing tremendous determination this offseason by working with trainers and coaches. Mack competing against Ramirez for the catcher position will be entertaining to watch.

The best way to describe Caissie is a player who will treat every opportunity like it's his last chance. He wants stability and doesn't want to get traded again. He's hoping to make his mark with the Marlins. Caissie can become a rising star for the Marlins.

Elite Outfield Defense

The Marlins could be lucky to have three Gold Glove Award winners in Kyle Stowers, Marsee, and Caissie. All three men are outstanding fielders. Caissie has impeccable range and the ability to make plays in right field. He's reliable in that corner, and he doesn't back away or shy away from diving.

The Redemption of Starting Rotation

There's no more Edward Cabrera. However, Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are still in town. Alcantara enters his ninth season with the Marlins. The ace is more than excited to be back in a Marlins uniform. Alcantara is highly motivated and prepared for the new season. The ability to add extra pounds and add new pitches is a sign of great offseason progress.

There were trials and tribulations in the first half of the season. Alcantara grew more confident and increased his focus in the second half of the 2025 season. Now, he must be fully consistent all season long and aim to win more than 10 games as a starter.

No one in the Marlins rotation expects redemption more than Perez. Coming off a Tommy John surgery, Perez is determined to have a bright season. Perez could be a potential dark horse for the NL Cy Young at some points during these next 3-5 years. During the offseason, Perez has been working on his secondary pitches and added some pounds.

Perez starts his third big league season by recording his first strikeout of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman on Tuesday afternoon.