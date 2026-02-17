Marlins Ship Out Left-Handed Pitcher in Latest Trade With Mariners

The Miami Marlins have been involved in a handful of notable free agent signings and trades this offseason, and they just struck another deal.

This time, they agreed to ship southpaw Josh Simpson out to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash consideration. Last week, the Marlins had designated Simpson for assignment, which opened up room on the 40-man roster for the ballclub to acquire left-hander John King.

The Miami Marlins today announced the club has acquired cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for LHP Josh Simpson. — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) February 16, 2026

Now, Simpson is heading to the Pacific Northwest in hopes of gaining traction in the Major Leagues.

How Will This Impact Miami?

Miami Marlins pitcher Josh Simpson | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Losing Simpson is not the most groundbreaking move to take place with the Marlins this year, but they are losing a left-hander who does have potential. His 2024 campaign was plagued by injury, but last year, he made his professional debut in June. It wasn't exactly a pretty start to an MLB career, but with more development, he could very well develop into a key reliever.

Through 31 games in 2025, he recorded a 7.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 30.2 innings pitched. Consistency was not his forte, but he has a shot to turn this around in Seattle. The Mariners were looking to bolster their bullpen, and Simpson can do that... with time.

Simpson is now packing his bags, and Miami can start working with 31-year-old King, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals last season. While there, he registered a 4.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts across 48.1 innings pitched through 51 games.

King comes with lefty reliability and far more consistency, which was attractive to the Marlins—he provides bullpen stability. The ballclub undeniably sputtered when it came to pitching last year, but their bullpen appears to be growing quite deep in recent weeks.

To be candid, the franchise didn't lose a significant arm by shipping out Simpson. However, if he thrives with the Mariners, they could find themselves wishing they had held onto him for a bit longer and allowed him to develop further.

Miami is looking to make a run to the postseason in 2026, and making such moves is necessary to improve its position heading into the regular season. Their acquisitions this offseason, namely Pete Fairbanks and Owen Caissie, are expected to give the ballclub a substantial boost early on, but moves might not be done just yet.

Spring training kicks off later this week, and now is the time to add final touches to rosters.

More Miami Marlins News