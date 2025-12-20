Why Edward Cabrera Trade Could Help Marlins Improve Their Offense

The Miami Marlins finished with a below-average offense in 2025 despite posting a respectable 79-83 record. With a deep starting rotation and offensive needs at multiple positions, trading Edward Cabrera could be the solution to upgrading their lineup for 2026.

Cabrera's Career Year Makes Him High-Value Trade Asset

Edward Cabrera | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

MLB Network analyst Russ Dorsey identified Cabrera as a prime trade candidate during Friday's Hot Stove segment. The timing works perfectly for Miami as teams scramble to find starting pitching after missing on Michael King and Dylan Cease.

"A guy that stands out to me is Edward Cabrera..."



Could the Marlins look to move a starting pitcher to improve their offense?@Russ_Dorsey1 | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/uNMxQiOvjR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 19, 2025

Dorsey highlighted what makes Cabrera so appealing to contenders. The right-hander is coming off career highs in innings and strikeouts with a sub-4.00 ERA, and he still has three years of team control remaining through 2028.

The 27-year-old put together his best season in 2025, going 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA across 26 starts. He threw a career-high 137.2 innings while striking out 150 batters and cutting his walk rate to 3.1 per nine innings, down from 4.7 the previous year.

That improved command caught the attention of multiple contenders. The Baltimore Orioles have already engaged in trade discussions with Miami, and several other clubs have expressed interest. With a projected $3.7 million salary for 2026, Cabrera offers exactly what pitching-needy teams want without the cost of expensive free agents.

Trading From Pitching Depth to Fix Offensive Holes

Clayton McCullough | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While Cabrera's value has never been higher, Miami's need for offensive help is equally clear. The team ranked below league average at the plate despite strong seasons from Kyle Stowers, Agustin Ramirez, and Otto Lopez. The biggest problem showed up at first base, where the Marlins cycled through eight different players without finding a solution.

That offensive struggle explains why Miami can seriously consider moving Cabrera. Their rotation depth remains strong even without him. Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Ryan Weathers, and Max Meyer form a solid foundation, with top prospects Robby Snelling and Thomas White developing behind them.

Dorsey emphasized how the Marlins can leverage their surplus. Teams looking to add starting pitching without breaking the bank on free agents now have limited options, making Cabrera one of the most attractive arms available.

The return package for Cabrera would likely center on big league-ready offensive talent. Boston has emerged as a potential trade partner, with outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu surfacing in discussions. Both bring the power and on-base ability Miami desperately needs.

Miami recently signed Christopher Morel to address first base, but his one-year deal suggests the front office views him as a temporary solution. A Cabrera trade could bring back the long-term offensive piece they're still missing.

The Marlins hold leverage with multiple teams interested and no pressure to move quickly. If the right offer arrives, they can upgrade their offense without spending in free agency while still fielding a competitive rotation in 2026.

Recommended Articles