Marlins Starting Rotation Has Potential To Emerge As Best in National League

After the Miami Marlins regretfully earned an unflattering record in 2024, reaching 100 losses, their improvement in 2025 was something to be proud of. Although it wasn't a complete turnaround, they finished 79-83, and now, they're looking to improve their record once again this year.

With spring training on the horizon, numerous predictions are coming to the surface about Opening Day lineups and starting rotations. For the Marlins, they still have quite a few questions that need to be answered revolving around the status of some of their starters, but the waters could settle very soon.

There's plenty of time for Miami to shake things up between now and Opening Day, but the pieces are slowly starting to come together, barring any major trades. Their potential starting rotation, in particular, appears to be growing more solid each passing week.

Marlins' Starting Rotation Depends On Key Player

According to a prediction made by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the Marlins' starting rotation is looking like it could be equipped with some solid arms, particularly if they retain right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.

Alcantara is the key piece to the puzzle, but Cabrera has reportedly been drawing attention from the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. During his latest campaign, Cabrera logged a 3.53 ERA across 137.2 innings pitched while recording 150 strikeouts through 26 starts.

If the electric 27-year-old finds his way to New York, Miami's starting rotation would lose quite a bit of credibility. However, if he stays put, here's how things could stack up if Reuter's prediction is correct.

1. Sandy Alcantara

2. Eury Pérez

3. Edward Cabrera

4. Ryan Weathers

5. Braxton Garrett.

Reuter was right in that Miami encountered some difficulties regarding their rotation in 2025, so much so that they had 15 different starters on the mound throughout the season. This inevitably caused the team to sputter a bit, but they managed to pull through with a better record than the year before. So, what could make this year any different?

Ultimately, everything will depend on Cabrera staying on board, as his departure would create a noticeable hole. As devastating as this would be, the world won't end — the Marlins already have some options to fill in any potential gaps, including Max Meyer and Janson Junk.

While Miami's rotation will be up in the air for a while, they could certainly end up being one of the more notable teams in the NL this year.

