Miami Marlins Get Four Sunday Noon Games on Top Streaming Platform

Major League Baseball returns to NBC and Peacock for the 2026 season. The Miami Marlins will have four Sunday games at noon, streaming on the platform.

Who Will the Marlins Face Off Against in Those Four Peacock Games?

Washington Nationals vs Marlins (May 10)

What a way to kick off Peacock’s coverage on the Marlins, because it falls on Mother’s Day. You have two NL East division rivals clashing, and mothers and sons bonding at the stadium.

We’re pretty sure we will see either pink hats, pink batting gloves, or bats to represent the tradition. Mother's Day is one of the most important holidays of the year, and baseball always goes above and beyond to honor the occasion.

Washington and Miami are two young teams. The Marlins are 272-264 in their history against the Nationals. In the last 10 games, both teams have split (5-5). When both teams are either good or bad, they always compete when they face each other. May 10 shall be a memorable one.

Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays (May 17)

The Battle of Florida! Can we imagine if Pete Fairbanks closes the game against his former team on their home turf? Peacock did justice in selecting this game to stream on its platform.

There’s nothing like a good matchup between two Florida teams.

Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates (June 14)

The Marlins will be on the road to take on the Pirates. If we can get either Sandy Alcantara or Eury Perez to pitch against Paul Skenes, it would be must-see TV. Let’s hope this comes to fruition.

Marlins Travel to Washington (August 30)

It’s a little surprising that Peacock will cover two matchups between the Marlins and the Nationals. We understand that the game will be in the nation's capital, but it would’ve been much better had it been against the Braves, Mets, Phillies, or even the Cubs on a different date.

It would’ve been more compelling had it been against other NL East teams. Everything happens for a reason. We don’t know what their records will look like by then. We could be wrong, and both teams might give us something to remember on August 30.

Of the four Peacock Sunday afternoon games, the August 30th one is the least exciting. The first three games have a chance to be truly incredible.

The last time the Marlins had that much coverage from NBC was back during their 1997 championship run. NBC covered their Game 3 NLDS win over the San Francisco Giants, the entire NLCS series against the Braves, and the classic seven-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

