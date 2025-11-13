Marlins Boss Reveals Why He's 'Really Optimistic' About Sandy Alcantara

After improving by 17 wins from 2024 to 2025, the Miami Marlins face a critical offseason as they look to take another step forward in 2026.

One of their biggest questions heading into the winter is what to do with Sandy Alcantara, who's entering the final guaranteed year of his contract and has a team option for 2027. After shopping him at the trade deadline last summer, the Marlins may be looking to move him this offseason.

With Alcantara's status up in the air, Miami's president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, discussed the star right-hander during his appearance on MLB Network on Tuesday.

Marlins Leader Shares Outlook on Sandy Alcantara

When asked by host Brian Kenny about the Marlins' plans for Alcantara, Bendix said he was encouraged by the former NL Cy Young winner's strong second half and seemed to imply that he could still be with the team in 2026.

"Sandy started the season slowly, but really in the second half of the year, we saw the version of him that we know is in there. The version of him that won a Cy Young," Bendix said. "I'm really optimistic about what version of him is going to show up next year, and he brings so much to the organization on and off the field. He's a pleasure to watch pitch and a really great human."

The 2025 season was a tale of two halves for Alcantara, who missed the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. He seemed to get stronger as the season progressed, going 4-9 with a 7.22 ERA before the All-Star Break compared to 7-3 with a 3.33 ERA after it.

Alcantara's poor first half made him difficult to move in late July, but he has much more trade value now after returning to form down the stretch.

Will Miami Trade Alcantara?

Given Alcantara's contract situation and trade value, Miami could be willing to part ways with the two-time All-Star this winter if it puts the team in a better position going forward.

While Bendix didn't say that specifically, he did emphasize the Marlins' goals of contending and trying to win a championship.

"I think we're trying to be as good as possible as soon as possible," Bendix told Kenny. "And we're trying to build an organization that competes for the playoffs, competes for the World Series, year in and year out. That's been the goal since day one."

While keeping Alcantara makes Miami better next year, moving him could be beneficial to the organization in the long run if Bendix can get a haul for him. That's a trade-off he'll have to consider over the next few months as he listens to offers for Alcantara and charts a path forward for the Marlins.

