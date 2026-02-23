Chris Paddack’s Marlins Spring Training Debut Officially Announced

The Miami Marlins take the field Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals for their third spring training battle. Looking for better results than Sunday against the Washington Nationals, losing by the score of 16-8, Miami sends out a lineup that looks as follows.

1. CF Jakob Marsee

2. C Agustin Ramirez

3. LF Heriberto Hernandez

4. 1B Christopher Morel

5. 3B Connor Norby

6. RF Griffin Conine

7. SS Javier Sanoja

8. 2B Maximo Acosta

9. DH Daniel Johnson



SP: RHP Eury Perez

Baby Goat takes the hill.



👂: https://t.co/jUTgbN4KBU | MLB App

⏰: 1:05 PM ET pic.twitter.com/22jO06oLNb — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 23, 2026

A bunch of familiar faces fill the Marlins' current lineup, but one face the fan base is eagerly waiting to see in the new threads is free-agent signing Chris Paddack. Formerly drafted by Miami, Paddack will officially make his spring training debut tomorrow, Tuesday Feb 24, according to Christina De Nicola on X.

Paddack had a rough season after the trade deadline, when the Detroit Tigers acquired him from the Minnesota Twins. However, when he's healthy, Paddack has proven to be a workhorse, taking the ball on the mound consistently every five days.

Pairing him with the likes of Perez and ace Sandy Alcantara, who will get the nod for the franchise on opening day against the Colorado Rockies, there is a lot of upside to come with this Miami pitching rotation. But it's time they put in the work this offseason to ensure optimism for the 162 games.

Paddack's Thoughts on Miami

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Chris Paddack (40) delivers a pitch | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The former eighth-round pick by the Marlins back in 2015 never donned the uniform in the big leagues until this season, having made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres back in 2019. In an interview with Tyler Boronski, Paddack revealed his excitement to be back with the Marlins organization.

"Miami fans, it really does feel good to be back. Kind of where it all started for me. The first team that gave me that minor league dream experience out of high school of chasing that goal of getting to the big leagues. Last year, I finished my seventh year. Just a really a full circle moment, man. Last time I was on that mound, I was 19 years old," Paddack said.

Paddack has the chance to become one of the mainstays in the rotation and a leader to younger guys like Braxton Garrett and Max Meyer. With a good starting rotation and a lineup that's one of the more underrated contact lineups in the league, good things could be on the horizon for the Fish in Miami.