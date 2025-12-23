Miami Marlins Missed Out on Lefty Reliever This Offseason

The Miami Marlins had many opportunities to sign some key free agents who are delivering this offseason.

With Ronny Henriquez out for the 2026 season due to an elbow injury, which is a tough loss for the Marlins, the team needs to fill the void. It won’t be the same, but they have to keep the ball rolling. Aside from Pete Fairbanks, who is still available, Miami recently missed out on another good reliever.

Should The Marlins Have Gone After Sean Newcomb?

Aug 30, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Sean Newcomb (31) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox and Newcomb have agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal. The Sox are making quieter off-season moves than the Marlins so far. It’s a signing that could go down as a steal if Newcomb stays healthy and gives the White Sox quality innings.

The 32-year-old has been in the majors since 2017. Newcomb was drafted as the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. However, He began his big league career with the Atlanta Braves, where he spent his first six seasons. In 2018, he helped the Braves by winning 12 starts and recording 160 strikeouts.

Newcomb slowly transitioned from a starter to a reliever. During the 2025 season, he finished with a 2-5 record, 2.73 ERA, and 91 strikeouts in 48 games with the Athletics. His ERA was the lowest of his MLB career.

His stats may not blow people away, but he’s a solid reliever who can help any team. Newcomb has an impeccable curveball that can irritate hitters. He also has a high velocity fastball that can reach the mid-90s. His performance in the second half of the 2025 season with the Athletics is what left many of us impressed, and the White Sox were watching.

It’s either he’s going to prove that 2025 wasn’t a fluke or his time with the White Sox will be lackluster. Only time will tell.

The Marlins could’ve offered him that deal, and he might’ve taken it. On paper, Miami is a more talented team than the White Sox, and we’re talking about the city of Miami. We’re curious to see if the Marlins made any attempt to negotiate with him.

Miami didn’t sign Newcomb. They missed out on Kenkey Jensen. If the Marlins miss out on Pete Fairbanks, they will grow more worried and anxious. People are counting on this team to do way better in 2026 after seeing signs of progress and promise in 2025.

