Ronny Henriquez Injury Could Prompt Marlins to Chase Rays Free Agent

The Miami Marlins' offseason recently took a frustrating turn. While they've been working diligently to fine-tune their roster ahead of their 2026 campaign, they just lost one of their key players: Ronny Henriquez.

Now having lost the right-hander, the Marlins have a major gap to fill on the mound. Hernandez had right elbow UCL reconstruction with an associated internal brace, a hybrid procedure, performed by Texas Rangers team doctor Keith Meister. He should be ready for spring training in 2027.

The injury could prompt the franchise to make a splash in free agency, with a particular focus on one star closer — Pete Fairbanks — who has been turning heads this offseason and is yet unsigned. Acquiring him could solve a lot of current issues for Miami, and do so rather seamlessly. With that said, is it time for the Marlins to move in the direction of Fairbanks?

Fairbanks Could Be the Answer

The Henriquez news is devastating for the Marlins, given how well he performed during the 2025 season.

He logged a 2.22 ERA across 73.0 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts across 69 games. Henriquez began his career in the Major Leagues in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins. Over the past few seasons, he has been continuing to develop on the field, making his absence notably frustrating for the Marlins.

Now, Miami's bullpen is taking a hit, and could potentially lead to the franchise pursuing Fairbanks. The Marlins have been fairly quiet this offseason, so perhaps this will be a shove in the right direction. It's time they take a leap to bolster their roster and add in some much-needed pitching depth.

Fairbanks, a longtime closer for the Tampa Bay Rays, logged a 2.82 ERA across 60.1 innings pitched in 2025, striking out 59 hitters through 61 games. In total, he holds a 3.19 ERA across 265.1 innings pitched.

Fairbanks made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Texas Rangers. But he has now spent seven years with the Rays, making his potential exit quite newsworthy. Now with Henriquez sidelined for the entire 2026 season, this is the perfect chance for Miami to step forward. With multiple suitors around him, signing Fairbanks would not be an easy task.

Although this is not the news the franchise was hoping to receive this offseason, this does open up opportunities to explore other options while Henriquez begins his long road to recovery. Ultimately, Miami must move quickly if it wants to have a strong start to its 2026 campaign.

