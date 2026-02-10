Marlins New Closer Praises the Young Core

Miami Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks is looking forward to being part of something special that’s brewing with his new team.

Fairbanks is taking it all in, enjoying getting to know the players, and is ready to go to battle with the team this season.

Fairbanks Believes the Big Step is Coming for the Young Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks throws a pitch | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Fairbanks loves to compete. When he’s healthy, he can go a distance and pound the strike zone like no other closer in baseball right now.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He’s approaching his first full season with the Marlins, and he shared his thoughts in an interview with “Fish on First” on what drew him to come and sign with the Marlins.

“I got to watch the group play,” Fairbanks said. “I got to play against the group last year. I think the big step is coming, right? And it’s a good young team with a very solid core, and I’m excited to come in. I am the oldest person on the roster.”

Pete Fairbanks' personality was on full display in his exclusive interview with @FishOnFirst #Marlins pic.twitter.com/Ah6357xYcN — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) February 8, 2026

Fairbanks chuckles at the thought that he’s the oldest player on the roster. He’s 32 years old. He’s still in the prime of his career, but compared to the rest of the roster, he has more major league experience.

“I’m excited to do whatever I can to help that step either, or if it’s lockdown some wins, I’m excited for the upcoming year,” Fairbanks said.

The Marlins are heading in the right direction. A veteran presence is needed in every clubhouse. Fairbanks has leadership qualities. The Marlins are getting a package of one of the best closers in the game, a great locker room leader, and, on the pitching side, as well.

Fairbanks got to play against the Marlins last season when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I thought the position player group was really talented playing against them,” Fairbanks said. “As the season progressed, you’re able to see, because I think we played like kind of early and then like middleish, and just to see that it’s a talented group, and I think it’s again the big step is coming for a lot of them, and hopefully being here for that.”

One of the goals for Fairbanks is to stay fully healthy on the field and be even better than in the 2025 season. He’s been working and training this offseason to ensure the Marlins make the right decision in acquiring him.

“If you look at the injuries from the prior two years, kind of weird one-off like odd stuff,” Fairbanks said. “Obviously, the lat at the end of 2024 was a little bigger, but then that was not a pitching necessarily, like it manifested throwing, but it happened prior.”

Fairbanks uses his fastball and sliders. It’s going to be interesting to watch Fairbanks use his cutter in games. The cutter is his latest addition.

“I see myself throwing it a lot,” Fairbanks said.

More Miami Marlins News