Miami Marlins Outfielder Leads Team in Wins Above Replacement in 2025
The Miami Marlins did not have the season they wanted as they finished under .500 and missed the bottom wild card spot to get into the postseason by four games. Despite a disappointing end to their season, there were a few who had an exceptional year through and through.
There were five players on the roster who finish the year with more than 2.0 Wins Above Replacement (WAR), a pair of starting pitchers and three hitters. The Marlins' WAR was led by their outfielder, Kyle Stowers, who led the team in many aspects.
Top-Five WAR Leaders
1) Left Fielder Kyle Stowers, 3.6- Stowers, at only 27 years old, is actually one of the "veterans" on this very young roster of the Marlins, and this was the first time in his career that he has played more than 100 games in a year, which was by far his best year swinging a bat. He was the best on the team in nearly every category.
*minimum 75 games*
- 25 Home Runs (first)
- 73 RBI (second)
- 115 Hits (fifth)
- 21 Doubles (tied for fourth)
- 3 Triples (tied for third)
- 48 Drawn Walks (second)
- .288 Batting Average (first)
- .368 On-Base Percentage (first)
- .544 Slugging Percentage (first)
- .912 OPS (first)
2) Shortstop Otto López, 3.5- López was right behind Stowers in WAR as he led the team in RBI (77) with the third most long balls (15). He showed off his athleticism and speed time and time again as he racked up 15 stolen bases by the end of the year.
3) Second baseman Xavier Edwards, 3.2 Edwards made his presence known in other ways besides home runs. He led the team in hits with 159, 25 more than the No.2 man. This wasn't the only stat he found himself at the top in, but also runs, triples, walks and stolen bases.
4) Starting Pitcher Edward Cabrera. 2.8- Cabrera is the lone starting pitcher with a WAR above 1.2 as the Marlins bullpen was much better than their starting rotation. He led the team in strikeouts (150) to complement a 3.53 ERA, best amongst starters.
5) Relief Pitcher Ronny Henriquez, 2.3- Henriquez is only 25 years old, but took on a significant role for the relief team this year. He was used in 69 of their games and finished 7-1 with a 2.22 ERA while holding opponents' batting average to a .199.
The Marlins have plenty to work on this offseason to end up in contention for a postseason spot next year. However, it is important to remember this is a really young roster that is performing considerably well, especially these five.