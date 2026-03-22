MLB Analyst Lists Elite Marlins Talent as Potential Breakout Candidate

Longtime MLB.com writer Mike Petriello listed Agustín Ramírez as a batter who could make a leap at the plate this season, and he nailed it.

The Miami Marlins catcher smashes 21 homers and 33 doubles over his 136-game rookie campaign. He also finished 6th in rookie of the year voting.

Ramírez crushed his way through the minor leagues before being traded during the Jazz Chisholm haul from the New York Yankees at the 2024 trade deadline.

He never exceeded expectations in the minors with Miami, but quickly became the Marlins' No. 4 prospect last season before he was promoted,

Although it's happened four times now since 2021, Ramírez is one of thirteen catchers all-time to hit 20+ in their rookie campaign. Offensively, Ramírez is elite, but he must improve his poor walk percentage from last season. Over 585 plate appearances, he walked just 36 times for a 6.2 walk rate.

Ramirez Is As Offensively Gifted a Catcher As the Marlins Have Ever Had

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Although this is disheartening and certainly sank his on-base percentage, it's his worst through any professional season. He doesn't walk much, but he doesn't chase much either. His 32% chase rate is the 24th percentile according to Baseball Savant. He also posted a 19.3 strikeout rate last season, which is average.

The biggest key to his true breakout campaign is his defense. If you watched him catch last season, chances are you saw a passed ball. He led the league with 19 passed balls and 10 errors last season over just 73 games behind the plate.

His 19 PBs are the fourth most since 2000. He also produced -14 defensive runs saved. Averaged out to a full catching season, he was on pace for -28 defensive runs saved.

He also just caught 8.8% of runners stealing bags, while the league average is 23.2%. While all of these numbers are brutal, Miami is clearly committed to keeping him behind the plate. While in the Yankees organization, he played 27 games at first base, mostly in the first half of 2024, before the trade.

Since the Marlins traded for him, he hasn't played first base, but has primarily been the DH when not catching. Roughly a 55/45 split.

If Ramírez is truly preparing for a breakout campaign, he must improve his walk rate and defense. The defense is a known flaw, and another year under his belt will only help him offensively. He has the tools to be an elite hitting catcher in the league. He just needs to put it all together this season.