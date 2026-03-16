Otto Lopez Setting the Tone Early for the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez has not missed a beat with his performance. He's not slowing down or taking breaks.

Lopez is picking up where he left off as he set the tone for the Marlins with a home run in his first game back. The home run came in the bottom of the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, his former team from 2021 and 2022.

Otto Lopez goes deep in his first game back from the #WorldBaseballClassic 💥 pic.twitter.com/wn5w8Wo0Dn — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2026

Lopez On the Mission to Stay Hot at the Plate

Miami Marlins infielder Otto Lopez | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Usually, after the World Baseball Classic, some players want to take some time to get their mojo back or let their minds and bodies recover from a competition tournament. Lopez, who will be the starting shortstop for Miami, has other thoughts.

The defensive master at short is wasting no time to show the coaches and the team in general that he's hungry. He's proving that the tournament is no fluke. Lopez wants to help the team thrive and make a run to the postseason. As good as he is defensively, Lopez is on a mission to show that he's lethal on offense as well.

Lopez doesn't want to be a one-dimensional player. He knows that being a two-way player can serve him and the rest of the team well.

The USA eliminated Team Canada in the quarterfinals, but the team wouldn't have gotten far without Lopez's contribution. He delivered big hits, especially in the elimination game against Cuba.

Entering his third season with the Marlins, the 27-year-old has the potential to hit at least .270 and put up another 15-home run season with 30 doubles. Lopez should set a career high this upcoming season in hits, doubles, and batting average. With the way he's swinging the bat, it would be remarkable if he could accomplish these goals by staying disciplined and focused.

When a hitter is locked in and focused the way Lopez is right now, the success will follow. The Marlins have an elite middle infield in Lopez and Xavier Edwards, and now they must show the team they can be a dynamic duo by consistently delivering hits and doubles.

Can Lopez become a top 10 shortstop this season?

Absolutely. He has all the tools to make that possible. Again, he must stay consistent and, of course, healthy on the field. Lopez has increased his bat speed from 2024 to 2025.

The Marlins are expecting him to increase his on-base percentage and to stay away from chasing out of the strike zone.