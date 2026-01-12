New Marlins Outfielder Shone Brightly in One Cubs Series Last Season

Unless someone was a Chicago Cubs fan, then they weren't paying much attention to either their summer struggles or one of their top prospects: outfielder Owen Caissie.

By the end of the year it was the Milwaukee Brewers who won the Cubs' division as they had the best record in baseball. But, for a while, Chicago was in the driver's seat of the NL Central, and going into their five-game series against the Brewers, they were fighting to stay there and make the playoffs.

Not only did Chicago end up winning the series, but they were kick-started by an inexperienced bat who only made his debut in the Majors a week prior, Caissie. The Miami Marlins might have had to give up one of their up-and-coming starting pitchers to get him, but there is a good reason as to why management did so.

Caissie Ignited the Cubs

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

At this point in the year, the Cubs were watching their chances of winning the division slip away, and to make matters worse, their two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (Kyle Tucker) was not going to be playing. This felt like a make-or-break point for the Cubs, and with Tucker out, Caissie was in.

After dropping the opener back in August to the Brewers in a brutal 7-0 fashion, it felt like this was going to be an embarrassing series for Chicago. However, game two was an entirely different story.

When the Cubs' roster needed someone to step up, it wasn't the Silver Sluggers or the All-Stars, it was Caissie. He was the Player of the Game in their 6-4 win as he found his first hit, his first run batted in, and his first home run of his major league career. He went 2-for-4 with three RBI by the time the day was done.

Their No.1 prospect kept it going in game three after evening the series as he added more to his majors stat sheet with an additional hit and another RBI. Cubs win game three.

Had Chicago not taken game two of that series, there is no way that they would have walked away with a victory over (at the time) the best team in baseball. The Cubs lost a prospect with an unlimited ceiling.

In his minor league career (five seasons), he is slashing .280/.384/.487 and if he looks anything like he did in the Brewers' series or like he had in the Cubs' farm system, he will excel for the Marlins.

