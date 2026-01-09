New Marlins Outfielder Owen Caissie Compared to Elite Free Agent

The Miami Marlins added another young bat to an already exciting young lineup for the 2026 season, acquiring outfielder Owen Caissie from the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins had to give up starting pitcher Edward Cabrera to get the deal done, but this signing has major upside for Miami.

Caissie was the Cubs' No.1 prospect in their farm system, meaning that the Marlins are getting a player with a ton of upside.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, Caissie has already caught the eye of one analyst who sees impressive things to come in the future.

Caissie Draws Kyle Tucker Comparisons

Following the trade, MLB Network's Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian dove into what they liked from the trade for both franchises. The Cubs are getting a player with several years of control from Miami, and the Marlins are getting what could potentially be their Kyle Tucker in a fish uniform.

"Caissie reminds me so much of [Kyle] Tucker. The way that we are talking about Tucker… this guy is going to grow into that," Reynolds said.

Reynolds isn't saying that Caissie is the same player as Tucker going into the 2026 campaign, but he is alluding to how the new Marlins outfielder is showing signs and swing tendencies similar to Tucker's when he was first breaking into the league with the Houston Astros.

His short time in the MLB with Chicago isn't one to judge, considering he had 26 at-bats; his minor league numbers stand out as the player Caissie could be in Miami.

At the Triple-A level, Caissie was a beast with the bat in his hands. In two seasons with the Iowa Cubs, Caissie smashed 41 home runs, 57 doubles, 130 RBIs, and had an OPS of .887. He struck out 277 times in two seasons with Iowa, which is something he'll need to improve upon with the Marlins.

Both Reynolds and Vasgersian commend the Marlins' President of Baseball Ops. Peter Bendix, thus far into his tenure with the franchise, as Miami now has some young stars who could develop into major stars in the MLB in years to come.

"Peter Bendix has been able to grab some really great players in these trades," Reynolds said. "{Kyle} Stowers wasn't expected to do what he did and he's going to continue to grow. And I think he's got another one here with Owen Caissie."

