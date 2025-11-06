Pair of Marlins Top Prospects Selected to AFL Fall Stars Game Roster
The 2025 Arizona Fall League has been great for top prospects across minor league baseball to gain more experience against some of the best competition across the sport. For a pair of Miami Marlins prospects, it’s been particularly kind to them.
Middle infield prospect Starlyn Caba and right-handed pitching prospect Karson Milbrandt will represent the National League and the Marlins organization in this year’s Fall Stars Game. Let’s take a deeper look at how both earned this prestigious honor.
Caba, the No. 5-ranked prospect in Miami’s system by MLB Pipeline, was already a fairly well-known prospect across minor league baseball before his fall campaign. After coming over in the Jesus Luzardo trade, he’d record an OPS of .613 in just 51 games.
A thumb injury made his 2025 season difficult to produce, making a fall league appearance an incredible opportunity. He slashed .313/.418/.433 with an .851 OPS in 16 games for the Mesa Solar Sox.
The switch-hitter has shown flashes of power, hitting two home runs, two doubles, and driving in 10 runs batted in. He’s managed to steal two bases, while drawing 12 walks to his 17 strikeouts. He’s tied for 16th in the entire league with 29 total bases.
Milbrandt, before heading into the fall league, posted a 3.00 ERA in 22 games started. In 90.0 innings pitched, the 21-year-old struck out 113 while walking 48. An opportunity to pitch more in the fall could’ve been a great chance to work on his overall control.
Milbrandt, in just over 12 innings pitched, has posted an ERA of 5.11, with 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s continued to strike batters out at a high rate, but the walks haven’t improved much compared to the regular season.
Milbrandt ranks third across the entire league with his 15.3 K/9. He easily earned his selection into the Fall Stars Game, and will be a tough at bat for any hitter looking to square one up. If Milbrandt’s stuff is on, he should continue to rack up the strikeouts.
With top of the system pitchers like Thomas White and Robby Snelling excelling on their way to an inevitable Major League debut, it’s even more encouraging to see the production coming from an arm like Milbrandt.
Ranked the No. 18 prospect in the Marlins system, it’s clear that there’s so much room to grow for the right-hander. For both him and Caba, the Fall Stars Game will be a great opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments for the organization thus far.