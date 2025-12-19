This Marlins Top Prospect Could Help Shape the Future of the Franchise

The Miami Marlins value learning the story of every baseball player that comes to their organization. A team with different personalities and many versatile athletes.

Outfielder Cam Cannarella is one of the Marlins' top prospects. His story and the way he plays the game give us the impression that the Marlins should keep him around.

Should the Marlins Bet on Cannarella For Their Future Success?

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hartsville, South Carolina native witnessed his dream come true when the Marlins selected him with the 43rd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He signed with a $2.27 bonus.

Cannarella is best known for his versatility. He’s a pure hitter who is effective in putting the ball in play and can knock it out of the ballpark. He has tremendous speed—one of the fastest players in the nation.

Cannarella has come a long way as a player. When he played for his high school team, Hartsville High School, he didn’t get the same attention he did in college, especially now in the pros. In high school, he mostly played shortstop. Scouts were probably skeptical of him because they felt he was undersized and played for a small school. However, that didn’t stop Cannarella from persevering, which added even more fuel to the fire.

When Cannarella stepped into the Clemson campus, he made an immediate impact on the program. He wasted no time in helping the Tigers with his incredible hitting ability. Cannarella finished the season batting .388/.462/.560 in 290 at-bats to go along with 16 doubles and seven homers.

His impressive freshman season earned him All-ACC selection honors. It didn’t stop there. Cam would continue to prove that his first year wasn’t a fluke. In his junior year, he led the team with a .353 batting average and slugging percentage (.530).

In three seasons with the Tigers (2023-25), they reached the NCAA Tournament. Tigers finished the 2025 season with a 45-18 record and reached Super Regionals.

Cannarella is still growing and developing in the minors. As with any prospect, there’s always room for improvement. Cannarella lacks power and is not an elite outfielder. At High-A for the Beloit Sky Carp, Cannerella is hitting .284 in 88 at-bats. He has no home runs so far.

Aside from his skill set, the Marlins appreciate and like Cannarella’s competitiveness and passion for the game. When you watch him compete with the Tigers, you can see how high-energy he is, and it’s important to point out that he can be clutch in big moments.

If you’re the Marlins, this is music to your ears. The day he gets the call, all eyes will be on him.

