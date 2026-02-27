Promising Outfielder Recently Named Marlins Best Power-Hitting Prospect

The Miami Marlins acquired a key prospect this offseason, who is expected to provide a major impact on the franchise.

In a large trade package with the Chicago Cubs, the Marlins shipped their right-hander Edward Cabrera out to the Windy City in exchange for Owen Caissie, Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon.

Of course, 23-year-old Caissie headlined this return, and when looking at his stat sheet, it becomes clear why acquiring him was a major deal. In fact, Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com named him in their latest prospects list.

Will Caissie Meet High Bar?

Chicago Cubs right fielder Owen Caissie | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres picked Caissie 45th overall in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft. However, his professional debut came in August 2025 with the Chicago Cubs. While in the Major Leagues, he slashed .192/.222/.346 with a .568 OPS and one homer through 12 games.

The majority of his 2025 campaign was spent in Triple-A, where he slashed .286/.386/.551 with an impressive .937 OPS and 22 home runs through 99 games.

As detailed by Dykstra, Callis and Mayo, he ranked "third in the International League in OPS while demonstrating one of the best combinations of bat speed, strength, leverage and all-fields power in the Minors."

The Marlins were looking for power at the plate in the offseason, and Caissie answered their request rather seamlessly. As with any prospect, there's still a need for further development, but he has not shown any signs of sputtering, which should be incredibly encouraging for the ballclub.

In total, throughout his five years in the minor leagues, the young outfielder appeared in 505 games, slashing an average of .280/.384/.487 with a .871 OPS and 82 home runs. As a left-handed slugger, he brings unique traits to the plate that are likely to serve the Marlins well.

Caissie ranks at No. 42 in MLB's Top Prospect rankings, falling behind Robby Snelling and Thomas White. Only time will tell if trading out Cabrera for the Caissie package will be worth the risk, but at first glance, it's hard to imagine a world in which he doesn't rise to the occasion.

Next up on Miami's spring training schedule will be a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 1 p.m. ET. The Marlins are currently coming off a tight 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday — will they be able to keep increasing their momentum through the weekend?