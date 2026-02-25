Marlins Opening Day Lineup Projection Built Around Youth and Upside

The Miami Marlins enter the 2026 season with a clear leader on the mound and a lineup that reflects the organization’s commitment to a youth movement.

With Sandy Alcantara confirmed as the Opening Day starter, for the sixth time, Miami continues to have stability at the top of the rotation.

The bigger question yet to be answered is whether the young, power-leading lineup can provide enough offense to be consistent.

As spring training unfolds, the projected lineup is taking shape and the Marlins Opening Day is getting set.

Projected Marlins Opening Day Lineup

Xavier Edwards, 2B Jakob Marsee, CF Agustín Ramírez, C Kyle Stowers, LF Christopher Morel, 1B Otto Lopez, SS Griffin Conine, DH Connor Norby, 3B Owen Caissie, RF

Alcantara Remains the Undisputed Ace

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Reality says there is no suspense surrounding Miami’s Opening Day starter. Alcantara continues to serve as the franchise’s pitching foundation and one of the National League’s most durable front-line arms. Since 2020, the only time Alcantara didn’t jog out to the mound on Opening Day was 2024 when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

When healthy, Alcantara is the team’s best bet. After spending the entire 2024 season on the sidelines with his recovery, he returned to the mound in 2025 on a managed workload. He has shown flashes of brilliance since, but the club has also been very cautious with him and building him back to full strength.

In 2025, the Marlins started Alcantara 23 times, where he pitched for 124.1 innings. He finished with a record of 7-9, an ERA of 4.21, 119 strikeouts, 1.28 WHIP and 8.6 K/9.

Entering the 2026 campaign, Alcantara appears to be fully healthy and ready to roll, but the Marlins will be wise to continue to prioritize his long-term stability.

Edwards and Marsee Set the Table

At the top of the lineup, Miami is clearly prioritizing speed and on-base pressure. Edwards profile as the club’s most natural leadoff option is directly related to his contact skills and baserunning impact. In 2025, he slashed .283/.343/.353 with a .695 OPS. He had a .345 on-base percentage and also stole 32 bases. He consistently creates early traffic and sets the tone for the team.

Following him, Marsee brings a similar skill set. Known for his plate discipline and defensive range, Marsee posted a .372 OBP with 34 stolen bases in 2025 in the upper-level minors.

If this duo can continue to create on-base hits at the beginning of the lineup, Miami’s run-scoring outlook will improve significantly.

Middle Order Built on Emerging Power

Miami Marlins left fielder Christopher Morel | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The middle lineup is where Miami is betting on the upside.

Ramírez enters 2026 as one of the organization’s more intriguing young bats, while Stowers should provide left-handed power potential.

Morel is likely to be the key swing piece. There is quite a battle going on for the first base position, and he hasn’t secured it yet. Liam Hicks is still 100% in this conversation for the starting position and it could come down to taking some turns depending on the opposing team’s pitcher.

Hicks is interesting, though, because he will continue to serve as the backup catcher to Agustín Ramírez. If Ramírez can’t prove he has made improvements behind the dish, Hicks will find himself as the catcher.

As a positive note for Morel, he has previously produced 20-plus home run seasons, but needs to find consistency. It may be a while before the Marlins announce some of their position players, and for Miami, it will be a challenge at first and third.

Youth Movement Defines the Bottom Third

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Farther down the line, Lopez, Conine, Norby and Caissie represent the next wave of hopeful talent for the team.

Caissie is, of course, the one fans will be watching most and has created the most buzz this offseason. The left-handed hitter has shown impressive minor league power while also proving to get on base. Miami will have all eyes on him to see that his minor league showings prove out against Major League pitching.

The group here underscores the Marlins’ broader reality. Miami’s offense will still be volatile but has great upside.

In the End

The young lineup for the Marlins will have to turn promise into production early on in the season for positive results. If the top of the order can reach base consistently while the middle delivers power, Miami could outperform even the more modest expectations. If not, the struggles of a growing, young team may continue.